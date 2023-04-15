Presidential elections | Could the next president come from the ranks of the electoral association instead of the party?

Pekka Haavisto (Green), Olli Rehn (Centre) and Mika Aaltola of the Foreign Policy Institute, who are at the top of the Gallup polls, could have a justified reason to seek the presidency from outside the party.

To the next the presidential election is less than a year away. Candidates must be nominated already this year, no later than December 12.

Only the chairman of Liike Nyt, MP Harry Harkimo has been chosen as his party’s presidential candidate. No other candidates have officially registered yet.

When candidates register, it is interesting not only the names but also how they run for office.

The question was last raised on Thursday in the morning of Yle, when the person at the top of the presidential polls From Pekka Haavisto (green) was asked whether he intends to run as a candidate of his own party or as a candidate of the electoral association, if he decides to run for office.

“It’s a bit premature to take a position on this, there are different options,” Haavisto stated with a smile.

After this, he repeated again that there are different options. He said he was seriously considering running for office.

Different sorts of there really are options. In Finland, the party’s candidate has traditionally become the president in the elections. After moving directly to the national election, even the second round of the election has not been reached before the 2018 election except through the parliamentary party.

In 1994, they faced each other Martti Ahtisaari (sd) and Elisabeth Rehn (r), in 2000 Tarja Halonen (sd) and Esko Aho (center), in 2006 Halonen and Sauli Niinistö (cook), in 2012 Niinistö and Pekka Haavisto.

The 2018 elections did not see a second round, as Niinistö was directly elected president in the first round with an exceptional support of almost 63 percent. This time, however, he was elected from the ranks of the electoral association instead of the coalition.

In those elections, a veteran candidate who has since returned to the ranks of the center also ran for president from the ranks of the voters’ association Paavo Väyrynen.

Traditionally a voter association’s candidate has been chosen in the presidential election, if the candidate has come from outside party politics or has not been nominated by any parliamentary party.

However, this was not the case with Niinistö. The coalition, on the other hand, supported Niinistö as president despite the electoral association. Niinistö’s official justification for the decision was that the president has distanced himself more and more from party politics.

In reality, the reason must have been strategic. As president of the Republic, Niinistö had already renounced the party book of the coalition, and as a candidate of the “people’s movement” he did not have to bind himself to the political positions of his former party.

On the contrary, it was possible for Niinistö to present himself as a candidate who is above party politics and unites the people. This is the opinion of political researchers, among others Jenni Karimäki and Annu Perälä after the election in his published article.

See also Death | Law: A woman could not reserve a grave for herself next to her dead son Mika Aaltola, Pekka Haavisto (green) and Olli Rehn (center) are all possible candidates in the 2024 presidential election.

Ilta-Sanom Tuesday’s presidential election according to which Finns could imagine voting for the next president of the Greens’ Pekka Haavisto (52 percent), the center Olli Rehnin (39 percent) or the director of the Foreign Policy Institute from outside party politics Mika Aaltolan (35 percent).

It is worth noting that none of them come from the ranks of the three largest parliamentary parties, the coalition, social democrats or basic Finns, like the presidents elected in national elections until now.

Each person’s support is therefore primarily based on personal, not party popularity. The Greens and the center are currently plowing in the support field.

In order to court the supporters of other parties, both Haavisto and Rehn, like Niinistö, might be tempted to try to present themselves as a “neutral” figure above party politics. Although this is also possible as a party candidate, the voters’ association could make it easier.

Aaltola’s popularity, on the other hand, seems to be based specifically on his foreign policy skills and non-commitment, which party political commitment could inoculate.

See also Weather The weather for the weekend is sunny and rainy Supporter cards of Sauli Niinistö’s voters’ association were collected in Tampere in the summer of 2017.

Voters’ association the biggest obstacle to becoming a candidate is factors and money. With party candidates, both come automatically from the party apparatus.

First of all, the voter’s association must collect 20,000 supporter cards for its candidate, and in addition, the election campaign requires both donations and funding.

Sauli Niinistö had no shortage of either in his previous campaign. In practice, the party apparatus of the coalition was behind both the collection of supporter cards and the election campaign. Niinistö’s election budget was 1.5 million euros, most of which came from influential people and companies.

Both Haavisto and Rehn could possibly get their parent party in the background of their campaign in the upcoming elections, despite the apparent voter association. On the other hand, both the center and the Greens would certainly like a little support for party support from the presidential election, which would not necessarily be as easy when supporting a voter association.

Haavisto also has solid experience with support from outside the party in the election campaign, which was especially seen in the 2012 elections against Niinistö.

For Mika Aaltola, who is considering his candidacy, gathering background troops would be a much bigger job. The campaign would require a real people’s front, unless a party wanted to put its machinery at his disposal.