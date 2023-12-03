Presidential elections | “Clearly the president of the whole nation” – This is what ordinary Finns hope for from the future president

HS went to the campaign meetings of the presidential candidates to ask citizens their thoughts on the upcoming elections.

Foreign policy an expert who is good at representing Finland in the world. A person for whom Finland’s national security is important. A candidate who has demonstrated his competence. An independent thinker, but an active conversationalist.

Among other things, this is how ordinary citizens described the criteria they use to choose their own candidate in the January presidential election.

With the election day of the presidential election looming less than two months away, the campaigning of the candidates is in full swing.

On Sunday, most of the candidates had gathered in the Tampere region, where HS went to the candidates’ campaign meetings to ask citizens their views on the upcoming elections.

At noon There is a steady flow of people in the Lempäälä Ideapark shopping center, even though most of the shops are still closed.

In the shopping center’s central square, a few curious people have gathered by the coalition’s tent, where the party’s presidential candidate by Alexander Stubb is due to appear very soon.

Risto Suopajärvi and Sinikka Hartikainen say that their candidate is already relatively clear, and at Ideapark they are seeking confirmation of their choice.

Risto Suopajärvi and Sinikka Hartikainen had come to Ideapark on Sunday to meet the coalition’s candidate Alexander Stubb.

They list foreign policy knowledge, strong presence and participation in domestic politics as important when choosing a candidate.

“Now is a very difficult time to become president, even though I was a child during the war,” says Hartikainen.

“It would be good for the president to think for himself and not be swayed by leadership. At the same time, however, he must be able to listen to experts,” he continues.

Stubbs starts his campaign event by talking about Finland’s decision to close the border with Russia until December 13. During the approximately ten-minute speech, Stubb goes through mainly foreign policy topics. A group of a few dozen people listen intently to what he has to say.

The situation becomes electrifying when Stubb finishes his speech and promises to take selfies with those willing. A small crowd forms around the presidential candidate, as those who want to line up for a group photo.

People listened intently to Stubb's speech in the central square of Ideapark.

After the speech, Stubb took group photos with those who were willing.

They also go to take pictures Marjaana Järvenpää and Panu Anttila. They say that the options for the January elections are clear, but the final decision has yet to be made.

Both think for a moment when you ask them what things are important when choosing a candidate. Järvenpää begins by considering that the candidate should be a good representative of Finland.

Anttila continues that the candidate as president should be able to balance between the national interest and international cooperation.

“Someone with know-how and good networks,” Anttila says. He thinks that Stubb would at least have good networks.

Järvenpää says that he expects a certain kind of contact with the people from the future president. Anttila continues by highlighting the role of the president in foreign and security policy.

The promotion of Finland’s image also comes up in the duo’s speeches.

“The president should be able to promote the image of Finland in such a way that it is channeled to the benefit of the Finnish economy,” sums up Anttila.

On Sunday, Marjaana Järvenpää and Panu Anttila went to listen to Stubb at Ideapark and asked for a photo together with the candidate.

Hours later, a few tens of kilometers away in Kangasa, the people of Pirkan will get to meet the presidential candidate of the basic Finns Jussi Halla-ahoa.

Despite the bitter cold, about ten people have gathered at the basic Finns’ tent in front of the Pirka flea market center before Halla-aho has arrived.

One of them is Mauno Huikuri. He says that he is not yet sure whether he will vote in the upcoming elections.

“I came here to see how many people would come here, to see if Halla-aho would have any opportunities,” says Huikuri.

He says he expects a more traditional approach from the future president.

“When this present has gone a bit to shit”, he sums up.

Mauno Huikuri is still not sure if he will vote in the January elections.

When Halla-aho arrives, a few dozen people gather in front of the tent to listen to his speech.

Like Stubb, Halla-aho brings up foreign and security policy in his speech. Halla-aho deals with the theme through, for example, the situation in Ukraine and Finland’s Russia policy. In addition, Halla-aho talks, for example, about the role of the president and his own campaign slogan, which is “safe space”.

Despite the frost, about twenty people came to meet Halla-aho in Kangasa.

The speech ends with applause from the audience, after which Halla-aho stays to talk with people. Here, too, many want a picture together with the candidate.

One of the people queuing for Halla-aho is Mirjami Rappu, who says that his candidate is already clear for the upcoming elections. National security is especially important to him when choosing a candidate.

For Mirjami Rapu, an important value in choosing a presidential candidate is national security.

“I am horrified by the news that young people might get stabbed on the street”, he explains the importance of safety.

Halla-aho had also referred to youth violence in his own speech.

There is also a stand nearby Merita Papinsaarifor whom, like Crab, his own candidate is clear.

“Finland’s security is important and Finnish affairs”, Papinsaari lists his criteria for choosing a candidate.

He expects positions from the future president and that he would be involved in the discussions.

“Not the kind where you just lock yourself in your own room,” he says.

Merita Papinsaari’s own candidate in the upcoming elections is already clear.

Sunday the campaign day culminates in Tampere’s Kirjafestari, where the candidates for the left-wing coalition Li Andersson and Sdp Talk about Urpilai except participate in a panel discussion about the book of their lives.

In addition to Halla-aho and Stubb, there are also participants in the discussion Mika Aaltola, Sari Essayah, Pekka Haavisto, Harry Harkimo and Olli Rehn.

A quarter of an hour before the start of the debate, a line already begins to form at the doors of the small hall of the Tampere Hall, with Päivi Holmberg and Anu Lammi.

The two have by no means gone to the book fair only after the presidential candidates, but the main reason for coming to the fair is “book madness”. However, the candidates are a nice addition to the fair’s program.

Anu Lammi (left) and Päivi Holmberg lined up for the panel discussion of the presidential candidates at Tampere Hall.

Neither of them is yet completely sure which candidate they are going to vote for in the election. Lammi says that he actively makes election machines and thinks about the candidate that way.

What is important for both of them when choosing a candidate is the candidate’s values. Lammi says that the party doesn’t really matter to him when choosing a candidate. Things and the person themselves are more important.

“I choose as my candidate a person who understands that everyone in Finland has the right to an equal life. I would like the candidate to also understand the importance of healthcare,” says Lammi.

Holmberg, on the other hand, says that he had a strong candidate for the elections, but now his position is changing.

They hope for positive visibility in the world from the future president. The outgoing president Sauli Niinistö get compliments.

“The president should not be superficial, but clearly the president of the entire nation,” sums up Lammi.

Queue the panel discussion moves forward one by one. One is waiting in line to enter the hall Petteri Tuominen.

He estimates that he will deliberate between the candidates until the election day in January. The criteria for my own candidate are a long career and previous evidence of competence.

Petteri Tuominen wants his candidate to have a long line, proven competence and closeness to people.

On the other hand, the requirements also include a certain kind of closeness to people.

“So to speak, the kind of person I would like to hang out with,” says Tuominen.

He also expects continuity and a certain counterweight to the government from the future president.

“No major changes in direction,” he states.

The presidential candidates filled the small hall of Tampere Hall in the Elämäni kirja panel discussion on Sunday.

HS did earlier in the fall, a survey in which citizens reported all the things they considered to influence their own voting decision among 18 alternatives. The results highlighted the candidate’s abilities, values ​​and know-how: