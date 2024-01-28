Presidential elections | “Can DJ Pex become the president of Finland?” – this is how the international media analyzed the result

“Liberals feared that there could be two right-wing candidates in the second round,” wrote the British newspaper The Guardian.

28.1. 12:15 p.m | Updated 2:09

Finland the first round of the presidential elections also aroused interest in the international media.

American newspaper The New York Times said that Finns braved the cold and icy sidewalks to vote in the second round by Alexander Stubb and Pekka I don't hurt – “a familiar face with a strong background in foreign policy”.

The paper highlighted the outgoing president, Sauli Niinistönas a balancing force of strong popularity and role in society.

The New York Times set the election in a frame where a hostile Russia threatens the newest member of the military alliance NATO. Finland's security concerns were emphasized by almost everyone who reported on the elections, such as a French newspaper Le Monde and German magazines Süddeutsche Zeitung mixed Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

British newspaper The Guardian made the presidential election the number one news story earlier on Sunday. It pointed out that the “far-right” fundamental Finns Jussi Halla-aho did not reach the second round, although this was possible according to experts.

“Liberals feared there could be two right-wing candidates in the second round”, The Guardian's Nordic Correspondent Miranda Bryant wrote.

The Guardian summarized Stubb's interview with the newspaper so that he returned to politics Vladimir Putin because of a war of aggression. The Guardian's Sunday publication, The Observer, had also interviewed Haavisto, who the paper recalled was aspiring to be Finland's first green and publicly homosexual president.

Estonian public broadcasting company ERR estimates that due to Stubb's and Haavisto's even support readings, it is difficult to predict the winner of the election in the second round.

“Apparently all the leftists who were until now Jutta Urpilainen's story and Li Andersson's behind, support Pekka Haavisto in the second round, and the right-wingers, on the other hand, support Alexander Stubb. But the issue is complicated by which one the voters of basic Finns prefer. On the one hand, Stubb is a right-wing candidate as a representative of the conservative party, but on the other hand, he may be too liberal and too globalist for the voters of basic Finns. Therefore, they may not vote in the second round. So the tension will certainly continue in two weeks' time, and the final result cannot be declared certain in advance”, says ERR's editor Arni Alandi in Helsinki.

Swedish public broadcasting company SVT followed the election results live. When the first results of the preliminary votes came in at 20:00 Finnish time, SVT made the news of Stubb's lead the number one news. The Swedish newspaper did the same Dagens Nyheter.

The news agencies AFP and Reuters updated the election results throughout the evening. They also emphasized that the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine worries Finns, and interviewed many voters.

AFP quoted a Tampere University researcher Hanna from Ojawho estimated that the voters seemed to miss the top candidates' experience in foreign policy.

Independently Russian media Medusa the news addressed how the result of the presidential election may affect Finland's foreign policy and international relations. In its long story, Meduza presented Stubb's, Haavisto's and Aho's backgrounds and attitude towards Russia.

Also the news agency Ria Novosti and a St. Petersburg news site Fontanka reported on the Finnish presidential election. Fontanka went through, among other things, the discussion that took place during the elections of dual citizenship.

The news agency Reuters forwarded to its clients a video about the preliminary settings of the presidential election:

Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet tuned in to Finland's election night by putting the Finnish language on its front page. Under the “Special news” vignette, the paper reports the candidates as the main news Swedish language skills Svenska Ylen based on a language proficiency test.

The magazine lifted in his second news pointed out that a Finno-Swedish could be elected president of Finland for the first time since 1946.

It was also published in the magazine analysiswhich highlighted why it is worth caring about the elections in neighboring Sweden as well: “Always only more aggressive [Venäjän presidentti Vladimir] Putin's the shadow rests over the elections”, the analysis said.

Swedish Dagens Nyheter, on the other hand, published three stories about the elections already on Sunday morning. For example, the newspaper had gone to talk to voters in the center of Helsinki.

In the news, the president's duties in Finland, NATO membership and the strained relations with Russia came to the fore.

Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation NRK headlined on its front page: “Can DJ Pex become the president of Finland?”. In its news, NRK discussed the candidates, the significance of the presidential election result for Norway, why Sauli Niinistö is not trying to be re-elected, and what the Finnish president earns. DJ Pexi is Haavisto's stage name.

“ The future president will not only be compared to Niinistö, but he is also expected to continue Niinistö's legacy, the NY Times wrote.

The changing geopolitical situation in Europe will be the main thing on the new president's table, the news agency stated. AFP also pointed out that in Finland the president acts as the commander-in-chief of the defense forces.

The future president will not only be compared to Niinistö, but he is also expected to continue Niinistö's legacy, the NY Times wrote. The new president's most important task is managing Finland's NATO integration in a situation where potential Russian aggression and rising tensions in the Baltic Sea cause concern, the paper estimates.