Voting in the presidential elections has begun in the Republic of Tajikistan, reports TASS…

It is noted that at 06:00 local time (04:00 Moscow time), 3,375 polling stations were opened across the country. Voting will last until 20:00 (18:00 Moscow time).

According to the CEC, more than 4.9 million people are on the voter lists. Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, a stock of disinfectants, medical masks and gloves has been prepared at the sites. In addition, at the entrance to the sites, everyone will be measured the temperature. The premises will be regularly ventilated, the surfaces will be sanitized every two to three hours.

39 polling stations will be opened abroad. In the Russian Federation, it will be possible to vote in the building of the republic’s embassy in Moscow and in the consulates general of Tajikistan in St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Ufa and Novosibirsk. The elections will be considered valid if more than 50% of the voters included in the voter lists take part in them. The candidate with over half of the votes will win.

The current leader of the republic, Emomali Rahmon, Rustam Latifzoda from the Agrarian Party, socialist Abdukhalim Gafforzoda, Rustam Rakhmatzoda from the Party of Economic Reforms of Tajikistan and communist Miroj Abdulloyev are candidates for the presidency.

In early September, the People’s Democratic Party of Tajikistan announced Rahmon’s presidential nomination. Earlier, he was also nominated by the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Tajikistan and the country’s Youth Union.