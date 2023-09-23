Presidential elections | As expected, the center named Olli Rehn as its presidential candidate

Rehn is already a presidential candidate of the voters association.

The center in the extraordinary party meeting, there is downright Rehn drug in the air, when it, as expected, chose the Governor of the Bank of Finland, Doctor of Philosophy Olli Rehn, as the party’s presidential candidate in the 2024 elections.

During the bloom, the hall roared by Tina Turner Simply the Bestwhich influences the thoughts of the party congressmen, in their opinion Rehn is simply the best.

The people of the center have gathered in large numbers for an extra party meeting at the Turku exhibition center. There were about 1,700 people who registered in advance.

Rehn is already a presidential candidate through the voters association, but that is only a good thing in the opinion of the party convention representatives interviewed by STT. It means, in their opinion, that he can gain wider support.

The party has strong confidence in the possibilities of Rehn, who is also considered somewhat gray and boring.

Several representatives said that the center does not need a rock star as president, but a calm expert.

All districts and organizations in the center had the right to submit a proposal for a presidential candidate to the meeting, and none other than Rehn was presented. Several representatives of the party assembly have an R button attached to their chest.

One of them is Liisa Rampa From Nokia. In his opinion, Rehn has the same calm, thoughtful features as the current President Sauli in Niinistö. In his opinion, the fact that Rehn is not only the center’s but also the candidate of the voters’ association is today.

Liisa Rampa participated in the extra party meeting in the center.

“Some people like that the president must not be politically stigmatized, yet every single candidate will be politically stigmatized in some way, whether it’s a voter association or not.”

Rehn announced on Friday of last week that he had collected the necessary number of supporter cards and opened his campaign at the same time.

Establishing a voter association in the presidential election requires a supporter card signed by at least 20,000 people entitled to vote. Rehni was helped by many centrists in the collection.

“It shows that support can be obtained from elsewhere and that he is a person of the whole nation. I don’t see a problem with it, only a good thing. Visibility is also wider,” says the man dressed in Kaukola’s national costume Maija Kymäläinen From Salo.

Maija Kymäläinen, who participated in the party meeting, was dressed in Kaukola’s national costume.

In Kymäläinen’s opinion, Rehn is not too gray and boring to be president.

“If we look at the predecessor, our institution is what it is. I feel that this is exactly the kind of stability and good nerves and cool head that is needed. No soloing or simmering, but pure diplomacy.”

The chairman of the central youth of Southern Finland is on the same lines Lenny Lindblad.

“I feel that Finland needs exactly that robustness and expertise. It is a good idea to also be a candidate of the electoral association. Yes, others do it too. With that, you can get more voters and you can stand out from the crowd.”

Jukka Vainionpää From Etelä Ostrobothnia, Rehn is described as “a suitably graying and dignified young man”. In his opinion, candidacy also through the voters’ association is a trend, and it doesn’t bother him.

Jukka Vainionpää.

In the extra at the party meeting, a new party secretary will also be elected for the centre, who is resigning from the position Riikka Pirkkalainen to be replaced and a new vice-chairman resigning from the position Riikka Pakarinen until the next statutory party meeting. It will be held next year in Jyväskylä.

Correction 23.9. 4:22 p.m.: Maija Kymäläinen was wearing Kaukola’s national costume, not Actual Finland, as the article said earlier.