Presidential elections | An announcement about running for office is expected from Alexander Stubb – Live broadcast at 10 o’clock

Alexander Stubb, who works as a professor at the EU University in Florence, has profiled himself as a European politician. HS will broadcast live the press conference where he is expected to announce his presidential candidacy.

Former prime minister Alexander Stubb will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. today, where he is expected to announce that he will become the coalition’s presidential candidate.

The coalition party government decided on Monday to authorize the chairman Petteri Orpon to ask Stubb to be the party’s presidential candidate in next year’s election.

“This is a great honor and I warmly thank you for the trust,” Stubb wrote on Tuesday on the messaging service X (formerly Twitter).

Officially, the coalition’s presidential candidate will be chosen at an extraordinary party meeting in the fall.

Stubbs is currently a professor at the EU University of Florence.

He was the prime minister of Finland in 2014–2015. He served as chairman of the coalition from 2014 to 2016.

After the 2015 election, Stubb served Juha Sipilä as finance minister of the (central) government, but lost the coalition’s presidential election to Orpo the following year, and did not continue as a minister after that.

Stubb has profiled himself as a European politician. In 2017, Stubb left to become the Deputy CEO of the European Investment Bank and finished his duties as a Member of Parliament. He has also been a member of the EU Parliament.