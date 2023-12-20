Presidential elections | Among the presidential candidates, Haavisto and Halla-aho appeared the most in the media

Stubb, who is at the top of the support measurements, also lost visibility to his colleagues who enjoy lower support.

Voters' association candidate and supported by the Greens Pekka Haavisto and the candidate of basic Finns Jussi Halla-aho have collected the most media coverage since September, according to the media analysis of the media monitoring company Retriever.

Rocking at the top in support surveys Alexander Stubb (kok), on the other hand, is only seventh when measured by the amount of media coverage.

Analysis According to Haavisto, between September and mid-December, Haavisto collected more than 4,100 mentions in domestic editorial media.

Halla-aho had more than 3,700 mentions, and the third-placed candidate of the association of voters and the center Olli was at Rehn a good 3,600. Stubb's media hits, on the other hand, were slightly less than 3,000.

“The media presence of Haavisto and Stubb, who are competing at the top of the Gallups, are both on an upward trend, but Stubb has only surpassed Haavisto once in weekly media presence,” says Retriever's media analyst Cloud Bisi in the bulletin.

“It happened at the end of October, when Stubb's presidential candidacy was finally confirmed at the coalition's extraordinary party meeting,” adds Bisi.

Fourth in media coverage is according to the analysis Mika Aaltola (cit.). However, in recent months, Aaltola has fallen far short of the top spots in support surveys.

Sdp's Jutta Urpilainen according to the analysis, has improved its position in the amount of publicity in recent weeks. In the review of the whole autumn, Urpilainen ranked as the sixth most mentioned Stubbin and in terms of total publicity Harry Harkimon (move) between. When looking at just the last month, however, Urpilainen has received the second most media publicity right after Haavisto.

The material for the analysis was more than 13,700 articles that were published in domestic editorial media between September 1 and December 15, 2023. Several candidates may have been mentioned in the same article. Publicity related to the presidential election refers to articles in which at least one word related to the presidential election or presidential candidacy appeared.