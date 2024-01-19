Friday, January 19, 2024
Presidential elections | Almost 800,000 eligible voters have already voted in the elections

January 19, 2024
At the end of the third day of early voting, the voting activity in Finland had risen to 18.7 percent.

The presidential election voting continued at a brisk pace on Friday. At the end of the third day of early voting, the voting activity in Finland had risen to 18.7 percent.

From the information and results service of the Ministry of Justice will survive, that almost 800,000 eligible voters have now cast their votes. The most active voting was in Satakunta, where early voting activity has already risen to 22.1 percent. In second place is the electoral district of Lapland with 21.8 percent and in bronze place is Pirkanmaa with 21.7 percent.

