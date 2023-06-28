Presidential elections | Aaltola to IS: I am “solidly leaning” towards the presidential candidacy

Aaltola said that if he joined the presidential race, he would establish a voter association.

Foreign policy director of the institute Mika Aaltola said Ilta-Sanom on Wednesday that he was “leaning” towards the presidential candidacy.

“I seriously considered and I am seriously leaning in the direction of running as a candidate either alone or others will join,” Aaltola told IS in Pori, where he is participating in the Suomi-Areena event.

Aaltola said that if he joined the presidential race, he would establish a voter association. According to his own words, he has never belonged to a party.

“It would be such a ‘real’ voter association, not a fake set up on the side of any party. A genuine spontaneous people’s movement. After all, it won’t happen without broad support. That is the current situation,” he said.

Aaltola’s speeches contained an obvious spike for the greens Pekka Haavisto and for a long-term center influencer To Olli Rehnboth of whom are running for president through the electoral association.

Helsinki The messages in the most recent presidential poll Haavisto, Rehn and Aaltola were the three most popular options for the next president.

Haavisto was in the lead with 36 percent support, Rehn was next with 31 percent and Aaltola was third with 24 percent.

Wave has made varying statements in the media about whether he intends to run for president.

Now he told IS that he might run for office, among other things, because there aren’t many people who have signed up for the race yet.

“There is an unusual lack of views here. About how to protect Finland”, he said.

However, according to Aaltola, the time for decisions will not come until early autumn.