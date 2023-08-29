Presidential elections | Aaltola: Finland should discuss withdrawing from the treaty banning anti-personnel mines

The spirit of the times should not interfere with a realistic picture of the situation, says presidential candidate Mika Aaltola.

Presidential candidatedirector of the Foreign Policy Institute Mika Aaltola suggests that Finland should start a discussion about withdrawing from the treaty banning anti-personnel mines.

On Tuesday, he shared Yle’s news from 2011 in the message service X. In the accompanying words, he stated that the “spirit of the times” should not be allowed to disturb the “realistic situation”.

Aaltola clarifies to HS that he is not demanding to withdraw from the contract, but in his opinion there should be a discussion on the matter.

Finland joined the Ottawa agreement banning anti-personnel mines in 2012. According to Aaltola, this was due to “liberal world times”. Due to the general atmosphere, it was difficult for Finland to stay outside the agreement, even if it would have made more sense for Finland from Aaltola.

“It’s not always worth getting caught up in the spirit of the times,” he says.

of the Mine Ban Treaty the purpose has been to prevent damage caused to civilians by anti-personnel mines.

Most recently in May both the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense evaluate, that Finland should not withdraw from the agreement for foreign and security policy reasons. The ministries stated their position in response to an inquiry by government negotiators.

“The defense forces do not consider anti-personnel mines to be a critical and necessary capability, but have already been replaced by other capabilities, such as heavy rocket launchers, drones and fan batteries,” the ministerial memorandum prepared for the government negotiations stated.

However, in Aaltola’s opinion, whether the defense forces have sufficient replacement solutions for anti-personnel mines should also be reviewed.

Previously especially the Basic Finns and the Christian Democrats have put forward the idea that Finland should withdraw from the agreement banning anti-personnel mines.

The signatories of the agreement have committed to destroy their own anti-personnel mines and not to use, manufacture or store them again.

In the agreement, anti-personnel mine means a mine designed to kill or injure people.

The Mine Ban Treaty does not apply to mines intended to destroy vehicles or anti-handling devices that make it difficult to clear and move such mines.