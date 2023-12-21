Supporters of all parties, with the exception of Liike Nyti, have a positive attitude towards general conscription. Presidential candidates Alexander Stubb (kok) and Sari Essayah (kd) have a negative attitude towards it.

Parties the candidates nominated or supported by them are, on average, well in line with the views of the party's voters, according to a recent study.

University of Helsinki NATO poll research project the study compared the presidential candidates' election machine answers in Helsingin Sanomat's election machine and the answers of political party supporters to the same questions.

However, the views of the presidential candidates and supporters of the parties supporting them did not correspond to each other.

Specially Liike Nyt's presidential candidate stands out among the candidates Harry Harkimowho on some issues even had the opposite opinion than the average supporters of the party he represented.

Harkimo, for example, completely agrees with the statement that combating climate change and nature loss must be the central goal of Finland's foreign policy.

“It is the biggest threat to the entire world's population and the planet,” Harkimo explains his position in HS's election machine.

According to the survey, only four percent of Liike Nyt's voters are on the same lines. 57 percent of them completely or somewhat disagree with the statement.

Harkimo also completely agrees with the argument that Finland should expand general conscription to include non-men as well. 15 percent of Liike Nyti's supporters share this opinion. 51 percent of Liike Nyt's supporters completely or somewhat disagree with the statement.

General conscription is an issue where there are no big differences between supporters of different parties. General conscription is most opposed in the ranks of the aforementioned Liike Nyt.

In all other parties, half or more than half of the supporters either fully or somewhat agree with the statement.

The strongest support for general conscription is in the ranks of the coalition and the Greens. Among the supporters of both, 61 percent had a positive attitude to universal conscription.

All however, the presidential candidates do not share the view. Mixed Alexander Stubb (cook) that Sari Essayah (kd) somewhat disagree with the argument about general conscription.

Among the supporters of the Christian Democrats, 60 percent fully or somewhat agreed with general conscription.

In HS's election machine, Stubb justifies his view that from the point of view of the needs of national defense, mandatory conscript service for men only is sufficient for the time being.

“Invitations should be open to all age groups and girls and women should be encouraged to do voluntary military service, but it doesn't have to be mandatory,” Essayah, on the other hand, justifies her own point of view.

Parties there are also disagreements between supporters and candidates, for example, regarding the attitude towards anti-personnel mines and the demilitarization of Åland.

64 percent of the supporters of the coalition somewhat or completely agreed with the statement that Finland must withdraw from the agreement banning anti-personnel mines. Stubb somewhat disagreed with the claim.

“I trust the assessment of the leadership of the defense forces, according to which there are no such gaps in Finland's defense capability, in order to close which it would be necessary to return anti-personnel mines”, Stubb justified his view in the HS election machine.

Both Harkimo and Essayah, on the other hand, more or less agree with the statement that Finland should allow nuclear weapons to be transported through Finland. 51 percent of Liike Nyti's supporters have a negative attitude to this, 59 percent of Christian Democrats' supporters have a negative attitude to this.

NATO poll – research project's survey was carried out by Taloustutkimus, and its margin of error is 2.2 percentage points in both directions.

2,038 Finns between the ages of 17 and 79 answered the survey conducted as an internet panel.