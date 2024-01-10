Presidential elections | A little tear-jerker, a lot of small messages – HS analyzes the election posters of the presidential candidates

“Does the presidential candidate need to be embraced?” asks Susanna Virkki, who studied political pictures. HS analyzes the election posters of the presidential candidates.

A year Outdoor election posters of the presidential candidates for the 2024 elections have started to be put up all over Finland.

HS politics reporter Teemu Luukka analyzed the posters by a project researcher in doctoral training at the University of Turku Susanna Virkin with. Virkki has published, among other things, a book Pictures of politics. Interpretation of election photos of parliamentary candidates (Avain, 2019).

According to Virk, the general look of the advertising posters is very cautious, and the messages have been played on the safe side. “No one is fussy or annoying,” he says. “But there are still a lot of messages in the pictures,” he says.

“Everyone comes across as human, they are approachable. On the other hand, one wonders if it is so good, because social media already makes them so approachable. Does the presidential candidate really need to be embraced in these as well?”

Crochet says that mostly neutral colors have been used in the pictures and they have not started to declare the world of ideas very much with colors.

“Differences come with little things and messages. Of course, it's not even worth messing around with these if you want to please the whole nation.”

Virkki says that the pictures are much more personal than pictures of the parliamentary elections. In MP photos, all other content is brought into the picture much more than the personality.

Li Andersson, Left Alliance

Crochet: A natural facial image in every way. Like any person you meet on the street. Charming in all its everydayness. An intense look at the voter, almost shy, so also very approachable. The outfit is surprisingly casual, but does not underline Finnishness. A neutral background that does not take attention away from the main subject, i.e. the face.

Luke: Andersson's poster belongs to a series where the candidate declares that he is the president of the entire nation or that he unites the nation. The stamp of the Left Alliance is clearly visible, but the red is restrained. The background is gray, the least blue of the pictures. Andersson looks so natural in the picture that he could walk out of the picture.

Olli Rehn, center

Crochet: The picture has a calm, stopped and somehow timeless atmosphere. An interesting lighting solution, because the face is partly in the dark. On the other hand, the solution brings out the eyes and a foreboding smile. Probably a conventional general impression and maybe even a little impersonal. The background creates the impression of an ancient column. Primary election picture.

Luke: Rehn's poster represents a poster that emphasizes a person's qualities. Stable as a rock, the ad says. A reference to someone who also served as president during the winter war Called Kallio. Colorlessness has been considered Rehn's problem in the elections. The poster says it as “windy times require stability and certainty.” The only poster where no less than two sentences describe a person.

Hjallis Harkimo, Liike Nyt

Crochet: Even there is a tightly cropped and almost confusingly close-up or enlarged face picture. Every skin pore is visible almost in the spirit of disgusting realism. It gets directly on the viewer's skin, which is not necessarily a good thing. All attention is focused on the boyish look. The face stands out a bit rudely from the background. The pink color of the background is effective and distinctive. The light coming into the face is a bit disturbing.

Luke: Harkimo's poster stands out from the others because in the close-up his head is at least twice the size of the others. The smile is almost as big as Stubb's head. The poster is also the least wordy.

Jussi Halla-aho, Basic Finns

Crochet: A candidate faithful to his style, down to his expression and posture. Doesn't try to be anything but what it is. The clothing is an impersonal man's uniform, but neat, although the sweater under the jacket softens the impression. A neutral image in all respects. The framing of the picture and the direction of the light make the candidate stand out from the background.

Luke: In the presidential election, the candidates have insulted each other very little. Halla-aho's poster differs from others in that it uses the “safe space” concept often used by the Green Left, which Halla-aho often ridicules, for example in connection with sexual harassment. The color scheme of Halla-aho's picture belongs to the patriotic blue and white category. Competes with Rehn and Stubb for the award for the most moderate smile

Jutta Urpilainen, Sdp

Crochet: The whole nation's Jutta theme, i.e. the poster communicates an easily relatable and approachable candidate. In this poster, the ideals of the party are exceptionally internalized. Close-up shot in the studio with make-up and finishing touches, but not irritating. The clothes are plain and blue and white, impersonal, as is the background. “Normal person.” The viewer focuses on the eyes and smile. Beautiful and soft light on the face. The cross is visible on the neck.

Luke: Urpilainen's poster has “Jutta” almost as big as Harkimo's “Harkimo”. By the way, the text is small. Only Sdp's logo and number are red. The poster repeats the theme “So that no one is left behind”. It appeals to left-wing voters in the same way as Halla-aho's subtle bias towards the green-left appeals to opponents of the green-left.

Mika Aaltola, uncommitted

Crochet: A relaxed and positive image, without being opinionated. The position of the hands creates dynamism and communicates as if this candidate is not chained to an institution. Casual clothing when there is no tie. Still cool and blue-toned. An intense look and posture completes the look. Easy to approach, not irritating. The light is soft and the background is just a background.

Luke: Aaltola also has a poster highlighting the candidate's qualities. The phrase “wisdom to see – courage to act” along with the messages of his campaign can be seen to imply that others do not have these qualities. In the picture, Aaltola is active, which is depicted by the raised hands in the foreground. American atmosphere.

Alexander Stubb, The Confederacy

Crochet: Quite a tightly compressed and trimmed image. An intense facial image that does not embarrass or humiliate. The pose complements the expression and essence. Relaxed, but still poised. The habitus of the “statesman” is completed by the finished clothing with colors. No smiling, a direct, almost stern look at the viewer.

Luke: Stubb has a non-existent smile, although he is known for his expression that reveals his entire set of teeth. The poster is presidential dark blue and white, and belongs to the category of posters that unite the people.

Sari Essayah, Christian Democrats

Crochet: Dark colors create an intimate and positive overall look. The head position is good, because it brings out the face clearly. The light is soft. The slightly forward-leaning position gives the impression that the candidate is smiling right at me. Surprisingly informally dressed, considering the prestigious position he is applying for. Blurring the background emphasizes and brings the candidate effectively into the center.

Luke: Another poster combining blue and white, although there is more to the background than blue. Essayah's election slogan “the best for Finland” is on the poster so small that the message is not visible for very long in the street photo. A bit of a homely atmosphere.

Pekka Haavisto, greens

Crochet: The general look is downright boyish and boisterous. An experienced candidate who dares to be relaxed and informally laughable. However, the image is smoothed and unnatural. A surprising solution. However, the background and the position create a dynamic sense of movement. Finnish colors in clothes. An expression and a good toothy smile attract attention. If you didn't know anything about him, it would be hard to place what his political background is.

Luke: Haavisto's picture is the most unnatural, just like a picture of Haavisto made by artificial intelligence. Finnair atmosphere, but distinctive. Presidential yet relaxed at the same time. The poster that will probably get a lot of votes from the red-greens has neither red nor green, but is the most blue-and-white of the posters. The ad has a lot to say. It is both a poster that describes the candidate's personality and unites the people. Competes with Harkimo for the biggest smile.