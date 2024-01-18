Thursday, January 18, 2024
Presidential elections | A little over half a million have already voted in the presidential election

January 18, 2024
Domestic voting activity rose to 11.8 percent on the second day of early voting for the presidential election.

Homeland turnout rose to 11.8 percent on the second day of early voting for the presidential election. A little over half a million eligible voters have cast their votes so far.

So far, the most enthusiastic voting has been in the constituency of Satakunta, where voting activity rose to 14.5 percent today. Åland has been the laziest at the ballot box, where the turnout is 5.6 percent.

Early voting for the first round of the presidential election began on Wednesday in early voting locations both in Finland and abroad.

