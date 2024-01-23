Presidential elections | 1.88 million advance votes were cast

On the last day of early voting, turnout rose to 43.9 percent.

The presidential election in advance voting, the voting activity in the home country has risen to 43.9 percent, according to the information and results service of the Ministry of Justice. A total of approximately 1.88 million people have now cast their votes.

Wednesday was the last day of early voting in the first round of the presidential election. It was also the busiest of the early voting days, as a total of almost 376,000 people went to the ballot box during the day.

In the 2018 presidential election, early voting activity was 36.7 percent in the first round.