It’s no secret: Yannick Jadot will be a candidate for the environmentalist primary which will take place in September. The MEP EELV does not hide his “Determination” and already says he “There is no question (that he) goes to the presidential election without (his) political family”, Acting in fact his support for the future winner, whoever he is, of the said primary. He simply postpones the fateful moment when a solemn “I am a candidate”! Today, the MEP prefers to repeat that he ” (prepares “ in a second presidential campaign, after that of 2017 where he had finally withdrawn in favor of Benoît Hamon. A solo adventure, on the sidelines of a party whose leaders insist that the priority remains regional elections.

For Yannick Jadot, who wanted his people to designate their champion last fall, environmentalists have fallen behind in the conquest of power. He launched his first campaign tool: “2022, ecology”. It’s about a “Platform of ideas” such as have been opened by other candidates, putative or not (Éric Piolle, Arnaud Montebourg, Anne Hidalgo, Jean-Luc Mélenchon).

A few pledges on the left

On Wednesday, during the press conference to launch “2022, ecology”, Yannick Jadot estimated that “The time has come to rethink our model of society rather than heal the wounds”. “The time for ecology has therefore come! he chanted. There is no doubt that France deserves better than the alternative between the brown plague and the liberal stagnation. “ Faced with the Macron-Le Pen scenario, Jadot wants a “Gathering” of “Humanists, progressives, ecologists, women and men of the left”. Be an alliance of those who “Lie between Macron and Mélenchon”, excluding both.

Her “Conviction is that there will not be two candidates” between the president and the rebellious: “We will find the solution. Collective intelligence will lead us to make the best choice ”, forecasts the ecologist while Anne Hidalgo is in the ranks for the PS. An Ipsos-Sopra Steria survey for Obs brings water to his mill: if he took the head of a PS-EELV alliance, Yannick Jadot would receive 17% of the voting intentions (16% if it is Anne Hidalgo). A score which would place the ecologist 8 points ahead of Jean-Luc Mélenchon and which would make him the third man in the presidential election, ahead of the LR candidate (16%). “I don’t want the bronze medal but the gold medal”, let go of the presumed candidate when one of his relatives sees the opening of a “Political space”.

While waiting to formalize his candidacy, Yannick Jadot makes proposals that he submits on his platform. Fifteen contributions which include the criteria for “100% of public aid to companies to respect the climate, social progress and gender equality”, the creation of a “Citizen income, from 18 years old, for people in a precarious situation, by simplifying and merging the RSA and the activity bonus” and “20 billion euros per year to make the ecological transition a success”. Defending itself from any “Right-handed drift” while he was talking in the summer of 2019 about “Green capitalism” or brought the burkini issue back to the heart of public debate in the fall, Yannick Jadot has decided to give some pledges to the left. Because, before a potential presidential campaign to be carried out, there is an internal primary to be won, with an activist base quick to sweep away the most media candidates.