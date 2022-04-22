“We talk about it a lot in my circle of friends: how did we get here? What mistakes have we made, what mistakes have politicians made to make people so unhappy as to believe that Marine Le Pen can save our country? ” Valérie Perrin is a river in flood. Sitting at the restaurant of Les Films 13, the production house created by her husband Claude Lelouch, surrounded by still photos, many of which she took when she was still working in the cinema, the author of Changing the water to flowers and Tre is very worried for Sunday’s election.

Do you think there is a chance that Marine Le Pen will win?

“Oh yes, I think it’s not done at all yet. There will be a lot of abstention, a lot of blank ballots, but the voters of Marine Le Pen, they, will go to vote ».

Are you very afraid of this hypothesis?

«I don’t like artists to speak out for a political party. I love that they do it for an NGO, an association, the Red Cross, Greenpeace… But in this case we must be clear: the far right for me is no, no, no ».

In this case, is it worth exposing yourself?

«I will vote Emmanuel Macron. I think those who vote blank ballot or say “I’m not going because I don’t want to vote for Macron” are not reasonable ».

May I ask who voted in the first round?

«I wanted to vote for Yannick Jadot, the candidate of the Greens, because in my opinion the real important issue is ecology. Then I got to the polling station and I was so afraid that Macron wouldn’t make it to the second round that, it’s a bit sad, but I chose the useful vote, I voted for Macron ».

What scares you so much about the Rassemblement national?

“My grandfather, my dad’s father, Lucien Perrin, was deported to Buchenwald because his friends had ransacked a German factory. For his memory, I don’t want to hear about the extreme right ”.

I imagine how it will have remained in 2002, when Jean-Marie Le Pen, the founder of the Front national, went to the ballot …

«It was a trauma, I cried in front of the TV, it took me days to recover. Evidently I voted for Chirac. I am in love with France, proud to be French: I know that there are people for whom life is difficult, I do not deny the difficulties, but we are also a country with a good health system, where there is freedom of expression, full of wonders cultural. I cannot accept the extreme right in power ».

But has Marine Le Pen changed over the years, has she attempted a “normalization”, does she always find it dangerous?

“I think his ideas are still dangerous. And I think that in the TV debate it has been seen that he is not up to the role. Besides the fact that there is a great unknown: who would be part of his government? ».

How would France change in your opinion with Le Pen as president?

“I shared a post by singer Vincent Delerm on Instagram – he takes his cell phone and reads it – presumption of legitimate defense for the police, referendum to re-establish the death penalty, national priority for access to social aid, housing , at work, exit from the integrated NATO command, relaunch of nuclear power, referendum on immigration, end of family reunification, spectacular increase in the defense budget… ».

The reaction of his followers?

«I added that I would have liked to write what I feel as well, and that I will not abstain on Sunday. After the first two nonsense, I blocked the comments ».

Do you like Macron?

“I think he’s an intelligent man, who wants to do things for France. He is a pro-European at heart, like me. He went through years of crisis, he had some weaknesses, for example in teaching, but he also did very good things ».

Do you have a leftist history?

“Rather a story devoted to ecology, which has been my beacon for more than twenty years. What I liked about Macron in 2017 is that it had passed the right-left division ».

In 2019 she applied for the European Championships with the animal rights party. Will you reappear on any other occasion?

“I don’t know if I will reapply, but I will certainly support the animal rights party all my life: I love their program, interesting without being utopian.”

Beware of animals and no meat.

“I haven’t eaten meat in years. I have a house in Burgundy where I live surrounded by cows, calves, I could no longer eat meat, it would be like eating my dog. Gandhi said that the civilization of a people is judged by how it treats animals, a phrase that says it all. “

In your books you describe a provincial France, of small villages, the ones that often voted for Le Pen. Why do you think?

“The province where I grew up, in Burgundy, was traditionally left-wing, this time Macron and Le Pen arrived more or less even. So there are many people who were left and now look to the National Rassemblement. Because? I think it is the fear of foreigners, right where there are fewer of them, the fear that they will come and steal our jobs and social benefits… I think there is a very primary fear ».

Are you already writing your new book?

“I’m starting to prepare it.”

Will it be set in deep France again?

It will be set again in a small provincial town, which I will probably call Gueugnon, after the town where I grew up ».