Eric Garcia was one of the transfer targets this winter FC Barcelona. Coach Ronald Koeman is a big fan of the home grown man who has been playing for Manchester City since 2017. Now there should be a return campaign. The failed according to the SportPicture but at the postponed presidential election of the Catalans.
The new president of FC Barcelona should have been elected on January 24th. Since Josep Bartomeu’s resignation, the club has been provisionally run by Carles Tusquets. The election was postponed to March 7th due to the corona pandemic. Therefore, no new players can be brought in for the time being. Coach Ronald Koeman had already expressed three wishes with Depay, Garcia and Wijnaldum. According to reports, only formalities remained to be clarified in the negotiations to move from Garcia. Now the whole thing has been stopped.
The Presidium must approve transfers so that a change can take place. This is not possible in its current form. The transfer window in Spain closes on February 1st. If the election had taken place, you would have had a week to give the okay. Now Garcia has to stay with coach Pep Guardiola in Manchester and Koeman continues to work with the players at his disposal. At the prestigious club from Catalonia there is simply no rest.
Leave a Reply