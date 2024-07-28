Home page politics

The economic and humanitarian situation in Venezuela is catastrophic. Over 21 million people were called upon to elect a new president. There was also mobilization abroad.

Caracas – The polling stations are closing in the presidential election in the crisis-ridden state of Venezuela. People in the queue will be allowed to cast their vote even after the election closes at 6 p.m. local time (midnight CEST), according to an information sheet from the National Electoral Council (CNE). In addition to the authoritarian President Nicolás Maduro, who is seeking a third term in office, nine other candidates are running for the highest office in the state.

In addition to Maduro, former diplomat Edmundo González Urrutia from the opposition alliance Plataforma Unitaria Democrática is considered to have the best chances. Over 21 million people at home and abroad were called to vote. The first results were expected on Monday night German time.

After voting, Maduro said he wanted to respect the election result. “I recognize the electoral court and the official gazettes and will ensure that they are respected,” said the 61-year-old in the capital Caracas.

Former diplomat González said after casting his vote: “We will transform hatred into love, poverty into progress, corruption into honesty, farewell into goodbye.” The time is ripe for the reconciliation of all Venezuelans.

The 74-year-old ran in place of the popular opposition leader María Corina Machado, who was banned from holding public office for 15 years because of alleged irregularities during her time as a member of parliament. “What we are seeing here is the most important civil act in the contemporary history of Venezuela,” Machado said after casting her vote.

Voting also took place abroad

Pictures showed queues of people outside polling stations from the early hours of the morning. Venezuelans also voted in other countries such as Colombia, Mexico and Spain. Thousands held a rally in Madrid and other Spanish cities, which the opposition in their country had called for, as “El País” reported.

According to several polls, Maduro could indeed be in danger of being voted out of office after eleven years in power. Observers, however, do not expect the election to be free and fair. Recently, numerous opposition members have been arrested and candidates critical of the government have not been allowed to stand in the election.

Venezuela has been in a serious political and economic crisis for years. The economy of the once prosperous country with rich oil reserves is suffering from mismanagement, corruption and sanctions. According to the UN, more than seven million people have left Venezuela in recent years because of poverty and violence. dpa