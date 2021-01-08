It is in bulletproof vest and military helmet that Bobi Wine is now campaigning for the presidential election of January 14, standing in the 4X4 that cuts through the crowd of his supporters. “If I didn’t wear this I don’t know what could happen to me, he confides to journalists. Of the six we are in the car, all have already been hit by gunfire. It’s more or less a war zone. “

After imprisoning our entire campaign team, today they blocked the new medical & security teams and impounded the media cars. They said I must go to the campaign alone. But the people are saying something. Iganga earlier. This is a revolution. #WeAreRemovingADictator pic.twitter.com/IcjJ1UbVsI – BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) January 6, 2021

(After imprisoning our entire campaign team, they blocked the new medical and security teams and confiscated media cars. They said I had to campaign alone. But people are saying something. Iganga earlier. is a revolution.)

The tone is set. The presidential campaign in Uganda is chaos. Under the pretext of the Covid-19 epidemic, political gatherings have been banned by the authorities. In Kampala the capital, stronghold of the opposition, the campaign was suspended. For Bobi Wine as for the nine other opposition candidates, it is now a daily struggle to be able to express himself.

Candidates are blocked on the roads by the police, others are padlocked in their hotel as was the case for Patrick Armuriat, the FDC candidate. No one could enter or leave the hotel, where more than a hundred men from the security services stood guard. According to Daily Monitor who reports the facts, Patrick Armuriat is regularly prevented from campaigning, suffering “tear gas firing in almost all the regions of the country he crossed.”

Uganda is getting worse day by day! #WeAreRemovingADictator pic.twitter.com/fHlYHm3Azp – Eng Anthony (@ItsEng_Anthony) January 7, 2021

(Uganda is getting worse and worse. #OnReplaceUnDictator)

When blocking candidates is not enough, tear gas or rubber bullets disperse supporters. “Some days you start the day by swallowing tear gas at seven o’clock. You have 20 people with you in the morning, half of them are in prison at night.”, notes, half-fatalist half-bitter, Bobi Wine. Fifty of his supporters died last November in riots demanding his release from prison.

The tension is such that the ex-singer and leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP) preferred to send his four children to the shelter abroad, following kidnapping rumors. The bedroom of one of his sons was targeted by an explosive device which struck the window without causing any casualties.

For Wine, this intimidation is the work of President Museveni’s clan. “Museveni is ready to do anything to stay in power”, storm the singer. Lately, relatives have been arrested and imprisoned including Nubian Li, his partner on stage.

We has worked for a united Uganda. We have fought and rejected tribal and religious chauvinism. What matters to us are the interests of Ugandans & Africans, never their identity. We are sure these credentials will deliver victory on January 14th.#SecuringYourFuture pic.twitter.com/3KZjFHDIfI – NRM Party (@NRMOnline) January 8, 2021

(We have worked for a united Uganda. We have fought and rejected tribal and religious chauvinism. What matters to us are the interests of Ugandans and Africans, never their identity. We are sure that these references will deliver victory on January 14).

Meanwhile, candidate president Museweni is free to move around, his opponents protest. A campaign widely relayed by public television. “It is quite obvious that for the security forces, this is not an election”political scientist Yusuf Serunkuma, professor at the prestigious Makerere University in Kampala, told AFP.

Also, the question arises. In such a context, how could the authorities accept a victory other than that of Yoweri Museweni? At 76 years old, including 35 at the head of the country, the increasingly dictatorial ex-guerrilla “certain of victory”, as he said recently. This kind of platform declaration, specific to candidates for an election, takes on a very particular emphasis here …