In the Czech Republic, the run-off election for the president ends. The candidates could hardly be more different. In which direction is Prague turning?

Prague – The Czech Republic elects a new president. On Saturday (January 28), the two-day runoff will resume after Andrej Babiš and Petr Pavel in the first ballot two weeks ago both had reached about 35 percent. Actually, the president in the Czech Republic has more representative tasks. Listening to the two candidates, however, it sounds as if peace in Europe is at stake.

Presidential election in the Czech Republic: Statement on the Ukraine war causes an outcry

That’s because the Ukraine war is one of the big issues of choice. However, the presidential candidates have completely different positions on how the Czech Republic should behave in the conflict. The background of the candidates also plays an important role. While ex-prime minister and billionaire Andrej Babiš is considered populist, Pavel is a former Nato-General.

Most recently, Babiš caused an international outcry during the election campaign when he commented on the Czech Republic’s obligations in the Ukraine war. When asked whether he would provide military assistance to the NATO countries Poland, Latvia, Lithuania or Estonia in the event of an attack, he replied “No, definitely not” in a television debate. Meanwhile, he tries to portray his opponent as a warmonger. “I am for peace,” Babiš said in a debate on Friday.

Runoff election in the Czech Republic: Prediction of the presidential election

Petr Pavel, on the other hand, is considered to be pro-Western. He sees no basis for an understanding at the moment Wladimir Putin. “We shouldn’t pretend to our citizens that we live in a harmonious world,” he said. Since the Czech president is also the supreme commander of the armed forces, the candidates’ attitudes towards the conflict with Russia carry weight.

The nearly 15,000 polling stations in the Czech Republic are open until 2 p.m. More than 8 million people are called to vote. Observers expect a high turnout. Recent polls put Pavel ahead with a clear lead. For his opponent, a loss would be another setback after Babiš narrowly lost the last parliamentary election would have. A meaningful result is expected by Saturday evening. (vbu with AFP and dpa)