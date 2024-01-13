Dhe Vice President and independence supporter Lai Ching-te has won the presidential election in Taiwan. The 64-year-old politician from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) received 40.2 percent of the votes, as the electoral commission announced on Saturday after counting 98 percent of the votes. His main opponent, Hou Yu-ih, from the pro-China Kuomintang (KMT), received 33.4 percent and admitted defeat. Lai's second rival from the populist Taiwan People's Party (TPP), Ko Wen-je, also recognized the election result.

At the same time, the 19.5 million voters who were called decided on the new parliament, the Legislative Yuan, in which the DPP had previously had an absolute majority. An official election result is expected late Saturday evening. If the Progressive Party wins, it would be its third presidential election victory in a row. The current President Tsai Ing-wen is not allowed to run again after two terms in office.

If the DPP becomes president again, China's communist leadership is likely to continue the pressure on Taiwan. Beijing counts the island republic as part of China, although Taiwan has had an independent and democratically elected government for decades. Beijing, which views the pro-Taiwan independence DPP as separatist, had frozen contact with Taipei since President Tsai took office in 2016.

Tensions could therefore continue or even increase in the strait between China and Taiwan, which is important for global shipping, where the Chinese military sends fighter jets towards the island republic almost every day as a show of force. China wants the island to be “reunified” with the mainland, if necessary with military force.