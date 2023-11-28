The opposition actually wanted to run as a unit against the candidate of the ruling Progressive Party. That did not work. Nevertheless, a close election result is expected in Taiwan.

Et was a rather bizarre appearance by opposition leaders in Taipei, just hours before candidate registration closed. Former President Ma Ying-jeou invited people to a live press conference. There, Taiwan’s opposition should actually announce a common top candidate. Instead, the meeting degenerated into open arguments. Ma watched in silence as the opposition representatives accused each other of breach of trust and read out confidential text messages in the open.

Jochen Stahnke Political correspondent for China, Taiwan and North Korea based in Beijing; previously correspondent in Israel.

Taiwan’s opposition is divided in the presidential election in January. This is good news for the leading candidate of the Progressive Party DPP. It is Taiwan’s current Vice President Lai Ching-te who has a good chance of winning the election, while President Tsai Ing-wen cannot run again after two terms in office. But a victory for the DPP is by no means a foregone conclusion.