The presidential election in Romania must be completely repeated. The country’s highest court decided this on Friday.

In the first round of the presidential election on November 24th, the right-wing extremist candidate Calin Georgescu surprisingly came in first place. He was scheduled to compete in the decisive runoff election this Sunday against the conservative-liberal politician Elena Lasconi, who came second in the first round. According to polls, Georgescu has the best chance.

The previously little-known 62-year-old had primarily promoted himself on the online platform Tiktok. Romania’s security authorities suspect that Russian forces were also involved. Romania’s public prosecutor’s office is investigating the background and financing of this online election campaign.

