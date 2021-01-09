M.arcelo Rebelo de Sousa loves bathing in the crowd. Portugal’s President hugs and kisses the people he meets. Showing closeness is one of his great strengths. Now the pandemic is forcing him to keep his distance. When the 72-year-old politician announced that he was running for the second time for president, only two cameramen were there. “I won’t stop in the middle,” announced Rebelo de Sousa. At the height of the second corona wave, Portugal needed a politician who “stabilizes”. He will therefore not shirk his responsibility, he said in the “Versailles” pastry shop, right next to his official residence in the Belém district of Lisbon. In the traditional store not far from the mouth of the Tagus River, he set up his election headquarters in 2016 during his first campaign.

The former law professor probably doesn’t need a larger headquarters either. According to polls, the Portuguese do not want a change in the presidential election on January 24th. They predict Rebelo de Sousa, who runs as an independent candidate, three quarters of the vote. Five years ago he received 52 percent in the first ballot. Some even trust him to break Mário Soares’ record. In 1991, voters confirmed the popular socialist with a good 70 percent in the presidency. The ruling socialists and the conservative Social Democratic Party (PSD), to which the president once belonged, refrained from nominating their own candidates. Of the incumbent’s eight challengers, only André Ventura from the new Chega party caused a sensation. The right-wing populists have so far led a shadowy existence in Portugal.

Two female kayakers rescued

But against the popular and hands-on Rebelo de Sousa, his competitors have no chance. Many call the tall president by his first name Marcelo. With his independent and unpretentious manner, he has become the most popular politician in the small country. During disasters such as a bus accident in Madeira or after the devastating forest fires in 2017, he excelled as a comforter who hugs the mourning people and does not avoid taking a selfie on the street. He often offers to take photos himself. In his five-year term in office so far, every ten million Portuguese should have a picture with him, jokes in Lisbon.

In the spring, a photo of Rebelo de Sousa in sky-blue swimming trunks and with a face mask at a supermarket checkout spread at lightning speed. Every morning the President goes swimming in his home town of Cascais. He decided not to move into the presidential residence. In the summer, Rebelo de Sousa swam on the Algarve coast to the aid of two kayakers who had got into trouble at sea.

Sousa: Banks should now repay aid

Politically, the President does not shy away from clear words. He criticized the sluggish fight against corruption and the government’s slow response to the fire disasters of recent years. His criticism contributed to the resignation of the then interior minister in 2017. When the dispute over the new state budget became too protracted for him, he threatened to dissolve parliament. He also advocates that in the current pandemic, banks should repay the aid they received during the great financial crisis a decade ago.