The Northern Cyprus voted. With a narrow majority, you have chosen a candidate who has support from Ankara.

NICOSIA dpa | The internationally unrecognized Republic of Northern Cyprus has elected a new president. According to the preliminary final result, voters voted for the previous head of government Ersin Tatar with 51.7 percent of the vote, as the state broadcaster BRT reported on Sunday. Tatar from the conservative National Unity Party (UBP) prevailed in a runoff election against its challenger, the previous president of the divided Mediterranean island, Mustafa Akinci. The independent Akinci received 48.3 percent of the vote.

Tatar, supported by Ankara, advocates a two-state solution. Akinci campaigns for the reunification of the divided Mediterranean island. The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is recognized only by Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated Tatar on his victory via Twitter shortly after the election. For his part, after the results had been announced, Tatar thanked Erdogan for his support in a speech.

According to the Turkish state news agency Anadolu, the turnout was 67.3 percent. The runoff election occurred because no candidate had achieved the required absolute majority of votes in the vote a week earlier. A total of eleven candidates stood for election. Around 200,000 people were invited to vote. Akinci received 29.8 percent of the vote last Sunday, while 32.3 percent of those eligible to vote voted for Tatar.

A choice in the middle of the gas dispute

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 after a Greek coup and a Turkish military intervention. The Republic of Cyprus, whose government controls the southern part, has been part of the European Union since 2004. The most recent negotiations to overcome the division failed in 2017.

The election also took place amid a dispute between Turkey, Greece and the Republic of Cyprus over natural gas reserves in the Eastern Mediterranean. Tatar’s decision to open a coastal strip in Varosha-Famagusta shortly before the vote after more than 40 years caused additional tension.

When the Turkish army marched into Northern Cyprus in 1974 after a Greek coup, around 40,000 residents of the Greek Cypriot district of Varosha in Famagusta fled their homes. Since then, the former holiday paradise has been like a ghost town. The quarter is under Turkish control but not populated.

In the search for a solution to the Cyprus question, the return of the district to its former Greek Cypriot residents was actually considered a possible measure to promote trust between the two ethnic groups.