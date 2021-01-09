Sadyr Japarov, who came to power in the wake of the protests, has the best chance of winning on Sunday. There is also a vote on its constitutional reform.

BERLIN taz | For Sadyr Japarov, it could be his greatest political triumph to date. An early presidential election will take place next Sunday in the Central Asian Republic of Kyrgyzstan with around six million inhabitants. 17 applicants – including at least one woman – are running, but Japarow is already considered the sure winner.

His self-confidence is correspondingly great. He stayed away from TV duels with other candidates on the grounds that they were defamatory and nothing but stupid chatter. He prefers to meet with voters directly.

He was unlikely to have heard much positive in his conversations. Kyrgyzstan, poor in resources, is one of the poorest ex-Soviet republics. The monthly average wage is the equivalent of less than 200 euros. Around a quarter of the gross domestic product comes from remittances sent home by migrant workers from abroad.

For many, the corona pandemic is exacerbating their already difficult economic situation. Corruption and nepotism are endemic. At Transparency International, the country ranks 126th out of 180 on the corruption perception index.

Lawyer and MP

The 52-year-old Japarov has a law degree from the Kyrgyz Slavic University in Bishkek and has been a member of parliament several times. In the past he liked to act as an anti-corruption fighter. Until recently, Japarov was not well known in his country. However, that changed suddenly last autumn.

On October 4th, the Kyrgyz elected a new parliament. Of 16 parties, only four made it over the seven percent hurdle – all of them close to the government. Videos about buying votes were already circulating on social media on election day. Immediately after the results were announced, thousands took to the streets in the capital, Bishkek, stormed parliament and called for new elections.

Under the pressure of the demonstrations, the election was canceled and the government and President Sooronbai Jennbekow resigned – after 2005 and 2010 the third overthrow of a Kyrgyz head of state in 15 years by the population.

On October 6, Sadyr Japarov was released from prison in the course of the protests, where he was serving several years’ imprisonment for being held hostage. Shortly before, he had been elected head of government with the vote of a rump in parliament and, after Jennbekow’s resignation, took over the post of president on an interim basis. He has now resigned from both offices – a prerequisite for running for the presidential election. Nevertheless, his candidacy is legally controversial.

Pegs hammered in

But Japarov has already struck stakes: For example, with Talant Mamytow and Kamchybek Tschijew, he hoisted two “good old acquaintances” to the posts of acting head of state and the head of the State Committee for National Security (GKNB), the former KGB. He postponed a repetition of the canceled parliamentary elections, which according to the law should have taken place in December, until June this year.

And he initiated constitutional reform. The more than 60 changes, the authorship of which is still unclear, provide for the reintroduction of a presidential system of government. The number of members of parliament and the competencies of the People’s Chamber are to be reduced, while the powers of the president are to be expanded. There is also provision for a new executive body (Congress) to be set up under the President, accountable to parliament and the government.

The population is to vote on these changes in a referendum next Sunday, at the same time as the presidential election.

According to the latest polls carried out by the Central Asia Barometer platform in December 2020, 64 percent of those surveyed want to vote for Japarov next Sunday. 80 percent support the return of Kyrgyzstan to a presidential system.

Oppressive presence

The candidate’s popularity is no coincidence. Because Japan’s presence in public space is overwhelming. His posters hang in all major streets. Even television viewers cannot ignore Japarov. On December 31, he delighted his compatriots with a New Year’s address broadcast on the non-state television channel OTRK. The appearance was easy to recognize as an election campaign, because Japapov currently does not hold any public office. The social media are also literally flooded with Japarow.

He invested around 60 million som (the equivalent of almost 600,000 euros) in his campaigns – a sum that is many times over the budget of his fellow campaigners. Observers see behind this the use of “administrative resources” – in countries of the post-Soviet space a noble description for the use of financial resources and other possibilities by representatives of the executive for their own purposes.

In view of the apparently generous financial endowment of Japan, critics * registered with amazement some “irregularities” in his election campaign. The non-governmental organization Jalpy Isch (in German Common Concern) reported that young men had moved from house to house in the southern Kyrgyz town of Osh and urged residents to vote for Japarow under threat of violence. On January 4, the Central Election Commission announced that it would deal with the allegations.

But the referendum itself is also causing some headaches. The Venice Commission of the Council of Europe, which was called upon by the Kyrgyz Constitutional Court, came to the conclusion that the procedure was not based on democratic principles and could therefore be challenged.

No public debate

The Kyrgyz political scientist Taalatbek Masadykov also criticizes this. There should have been a broad public debate about the referendum, but that was not the case, as quoted by Deutsche Welle. “Why should the people change the constitution? For one reason only: Because of a single person: Sadyr Japarow, ”writes the online portal kloop.kg.

But next Sunday there is much more to it than just Sadyr Japarov. Fears are already being voiced that Japarov could turn away from the course of democratization that Kyrgyzstan has taken in contrast to the other countries in Central Asia. Instead, he could rule as president thanks to increased powers. It’s not unrealistic.