Kathrin Reikowski

Iran will elect a new president on Friday. Incumbent Hassan Ruhani is no longer allowed to run for office. But the president’s power is limited.

Iran will elect a new president on Friday. Six candidates compete against each other.

One candidate had surprisingly withdrawn – but few chances were calculated.

You can read all information about the presidential election in Iran in our ticker.

Tehran (Iran) – Mohsen Mehralisadeh, former Vice President of Iran, will not run in Friday’s election. He was one of two Reformed candidates who ran against five ultra-conservative candidates for the presidency. Incumbent Hassan Ruhani is no longer allowed to run for office after two terms.

Iran has around 83 million inhabitants and calls itself the Islamic Republic. The most powerful man in the state is not the popularly elected president, but the religious leader, currently Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was born in 1939 and has been in office since 1989. He is elected for life by a council of experts and commands the armed forces, for example. Khamenei must appoint the president and, under certain conditions, can also depose him.

Presidential elections in Iran: out of 300 applicants, seven were originally accepted

The Guardian Council must admit the candidates to the elections. 300 applied, seven were ultimately admitted, so that six candidates will still compete against each other on Friday. The Iranian people can vote for the ultra-conservative justice chief Ebrahim Raisi, among others. He is calculated the most chances, among other things because he was able to unite 38 percent of the votes in the 2017 presidential election.

His rivals include Mohsen Resai, the former head of the Revolutionary Guard and the ultra-conservative former chief nuclear negotiator Sajed Jalili. The moderately conservative ex-parliamentary president Ali Larijani, the chief negotiator of the nuclear deal, had also applied. Surprisingly, however, he was not allowed to compete.

Presidential election in Iran: reasons for candidate withdrawal unknown

It is not known why the former Vice President Mohsen Mehralisadeh will no longer run. The official news agencies Irna and Isna cited a spokesman for the Mehralisadeh election campaign. According to surveys, he would have only got one percent of the vote.

The situation in Iran is also the subject of the historic meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Russian colleague Vladimir Putin. (kat)