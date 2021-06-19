He was considered the favorite, now it is probably official after the first partial results: The ultra-conservative Ebrahim Raisi will be the new President of Iran.

Tehran – The ultra-conservative candidate Ebrahim Raisi won the presidential election in Iran with more than 62 percent of the vote, according to the official partial results. The news agencies unanimously report that AFP and dpa.

Raisi accounted for “more than 17.8 million” of the 28.6 million ballot papers counted, said the chairman of the national election commission in Tehran on Saturday.

Presidential election in Iran: Few voters vote – polling stations open longer

The 60-year-old head of justice is well ahead of his competitors, as a spokesman for the Interior Ministry announced on Saturday. Raeissi was the top candidate for the hardliners. More than 59.3 million Iranians were eligible to vote.

The presidential election in Iran was overshadowed by low turnout and the deep economic crisis in the country. Because of the low turnout, the opening of the polling stations was extended until Saturday at 2 a.m.

