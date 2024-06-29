Home page politics

Press Split

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei leaves the building after voting during the presidential election. © Vahid Salemi/AP/dpa

In Iran, two hardliners and one moderate candidate have a good chance of becoming president. Where will the three-way battle lead?

Tehran – The first partial results of the presidential election in Iran are expected on Saturday morning (local time). The election was marked by a serious economic crisis, tensions with the West and frustration with the government and state power. The early election was called after the death of incumbent Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash in May.

Around 61 million voters were called upon to elect a new head of government on Friday. The polling stations were open until late in the evening after several extensions by the Interior Ministry. If none of the candidates wins more than 50 percent of the vote, the two strongest candidates will go into a runoff election on July 5.

Three-way battle between two hardliners and a reformer

The so-called Guardian Council, a powerful Islamic control body, had only approved six of the 80 candidates for the election. Two of the approved candidates withdrew. Among the system-loyal, ultra-conservative forces with good chances, Parliament President Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf and the hardliner Said Jalili engaged in a public feud. Their challenger was the moderate politician Massoud Peseschkian. He described himself as a values-conservative politician who believes reforms are necessary.

Observers assumed that a high voter turnout could play into Peseschkian’s hands. Recently, supporters of the reform camp in particular have stayed away from elections. Observers also see advantages for Peseschkian if there is a run-off election and Iranians have to choose between a conservative and a reformer.

Election campaign dominated by one issue

Most of the country’s inhabitants, especially young people, have lost faith in major domestic political changes. Some activists and the imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi called for a boycott of the election. In the most recent parliamentary election in March, voter turnout reached a record low of around 40 percent. Turnout is traditionally higher in presidential elections.

During the election campaign, the candidates debated mainly ways to overcome the enormous economic crisis in the country. Iran is subject to international sanctions because of its controversial nuclear program and is largely cut off from the global financial system. The country needs billions in investments.

Since the revolution of 1979, Iran’s political system has combined republican and theocratic elements. However, there are no free elections: the Guardian Council’s control body always checks candidates for their suitability. Fundamental criticism of the system is not tolerated, as the suppression of protests in recent years has shown.

The president has only limited power as head of government in Iran. The head of state is the 85-year-old religious leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say in all strategic matters. dpa