A woman votes for the presidential election in Conakry, Guinea, October 18, 2020 (JOHN WESSELS / AFP)

According to Makalé Camara, 64-year-old former Guinean foreign minister and presidential candidate, she was unable to vote for either herself or any of the 12 candidates who presented themselves because strangely it was struck off the electoral roll.

You might as well say it right away, it’s a bit messy. Especially since she would not be the only one in this case at all. She believes that many of her fellow citizens have found themselves in the same situation. It must be said that under international pressure, the authorities cleared the electoral lists. An impressive cleaning but essential because there were many deaths registered in the lists as well as duplicates, people registered several times. Of 8 million voters, only 5.5 were called to vote on Sunday, October 18.

The problem comes from outgoing President Alpha Condé, who had the strange idea of ​​changing the Constitution in order to be able to stand again. Alpha Condé is 82 years old and does not want to hand over, which is a source of tension. The outcome should be played between him and his longtime opponent, Cellou Diallo, 68. The two men have already opposed each other in 2010 and 2015. Each time, it was Alpha Condé who won, but this time the opposition did not plan to be robbed of the victory. Suffice to say that the announcement of the results will be closely followed.

An election in Guinea which will be followed by a complicated election also in Côte d’Ivoire where outgoing President Alassane Ouatarra does not intend to let go either. He too changed the Constitution in order to be able to run again. Election still to come in Burkina Faso, Niger and Ghana. Africa is voting and between the presidents who cling to power, the countries in the midst of destabilization and the rise of terrorism, it is difficult to know what face this whole region will present to the world in the hours, days, weeks and months to come.