Nothing works between the chief of the opposition, Cellou Dalein Diallo, and his companions from the Nationwide Entrance for the Protection of the Structure. He dissociated himself from the slogan of their collective to boycott the presidential election of October 18.

“No to the constitutional coup”, it was their slogan which punctuated all their demonstrations since mid-October 2019. The political events of the opposition and the civil society had even arrange a Nationwide Entrance for the protection of the Structure, with the mission of stopping President Alpha Condé to run for a 3rd time period.

Because the October 18 presidential election attracts close to, the coalition has been shattered. The collective, which challenges the candidacy of President Alpha Condé, introduced on September 9 the sidelining of one among its primary leaders who selected to take part within the poll quite than boycott it. That is Cellou Dalein Diallo, president of the Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea, who got here second within the 2015 presidential election.

To take part on this electoral course of is to offer credit score to this Structure which we contemplate to be unlawful. It’s a confusion that we don’t want to ensure unity and serenity inside the opposition.Aliou Bah, chief of the democratic and liberal motion (Mannequin)to RFI

As in 2015, President Alpha Condé will once more discover himself going through his primary challenger Cellou Dalein Diallo. The latter says he needs to struggle on the polls in opposition to the third time period of the outgoing president, described as a constitutional coup. His former companions of the Nationwide Entrance for the Protection of the Structure don’t hear it that method. They promise to proceed the struggle within the streets, till victory. However their room for maneuver appears to be lowered significantly, after the sidelining of the chief of the opposition whose supporters held the higher hand.

“It’s the occasion of Cellou Dalein Diallo which mobilizes and which brings the majority of the contingent of the protest. If it decides to go to the elections, I don’t see how the opposition may arrange itself to seek out new methods. This can inevitably have an effect on the mobilization pressure “, Guinean political scientist Kabinet Fofana explains to RFI.

It’s an election deemed to be dangerous that’s looming in Guinea, because the protest has been vigorous for a 12 months. She was severely repressed by the police. Dozens of civilians have been killed, tons of extra injured and imprisoned. Confronted with the protesters, supporters of Alpha Condé argue that the brand new Structure which he had adopted in March 2020 within the controversy, and which limits the phrases of workplace to 2, just like the earlier one, resets his private counter to zero and permits him to introduce themselves once more.

An 82-year-old former historic opponent, Alpha Condé was the primary democratically elected president in Guinea in 2010, after a long time of authoritarian regimes. He was then re-elected for a second and closing time period in 2015. Earlier than organizing a constitutional referendum to alter the state of affairs. His opponents accuse him immediately of authoritarian drift.