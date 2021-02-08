In Ecuador, two left-wing candidates are likely to be in the runoff election in April. But they stand for completely opposite models.

The election result in Ecuador is surprising, almost a sensation. Because contrary to the rather right spirit of the times, two candidates who belong to the left camp will probably run in the runoff election. Yaku Pérez could become the first indigenous candidate to stand in the runoff election for the presidency. The 51-year-old’s lead over the right-wing candidate is very thin. But in the end it could work. Contrary to all predictions, the rights in Ecuador would have lost a lot

Then the alternative is Pérez or Andrés Arauz. Arauz is the representative of ex-President Rafael Correa, who still stands for a third of the population. But only a third. Arauz mobilized only 32 percent in the first ballot. That reduces his chances for the runoff election. Correa knows that too, who raved about possible election fraud from his place of residence in Belgium on election evening.

In the Arauz-Pérez duel, the polarization between supporters and opponents of the former President Rafael Correa comes into play. Then on April 11 there would be a choice between authoritarianism and more participation. Pérez is a staunch opponent of Correa. He was imprisoned five times during Correa’s tenure because he resisted his extraivist policies – that is, the ruthless exploitation of oil or metal ores even in nature reserves.

The runoff vote also turns into a vote on how to deal with Ecuador’s resources. Oil is the Andean country’s most important source of foreign currency. The oil export brings fewer and fewer dollars into the country. Nevertheless, so far the reconstruction of the extraivist model was not started. Rather, the mining of metal ores was forced through open-air megamines.

Arauz stands for business as usual, Pérez for a new orientation. The runoff election is therefore likely to be about authoritarian-left-statist against radical-ecological-indigenous people with votes from the center-right camp. This alternative is not only at odds with the zeitgeist – it is entirely new.