At 74, his popularity has remained intact. Simone Gbagbo accuses President Ouattara of stoking the fire in Côte d’Ivoire. She ensures that the presidential election of October 31 will not be able to be held under current conditions.

Her compatriots nicknamed her “the iron lady” during the terms of her husband, Laurent Gbagbo (2000-2011). The former first lady of Côte d’Ivoire, Simone Gbagbo, has not lost any of her political anger, despite seven years in prison and the humiliation suffered in the aftermath of the post-electoral crisis of 2010-2011 which took hold. is finished with the fall of her husband. His voice is still heard today in Abidjan, in the standoff between President Alassane Ouattara and his opponents, determined to prevent him from running for a third term that they qualify “unconstitutional “.

“This election will not be able to be held under the current conditions. That is clear”, proclaims Simone Gbagbo. For her, the country is heading dangerously towards a new post-election tragedy, with its share of deaths and desolation.

The situation at the moment is very tense. We are supposed to go to an election. But things turned out in such a way that it is not possible for us to have credible elections in our country.Simone Gbagbo, former first lady of Côte d’Ivoireat the BBC

Democracy must once again become the engine of development in Côte d’Ivoire, she insisted in an interview with the BBC. She deplores the fact that for questions of positioning in power, we come to armed clashes, intercommunity clashes. “My fear is that the brutality and violence, instead of subsiding, will accelerate, and that we will have many deaths”, fears the former Ivorian first lady who fears “a bloodbath”.

When asked whether Alassane Ouattara’s regime is a dictatorship, Simone Gbagbo answers without any hesitation. “I don’t see another word to qualify this diet.” Asked by French television France 24, she accuses President Alassane Ouattara of bringing the country to a dead end, by running for a third term. “unconstitutional”.

Not only does it endanger democracy and the rule of law in Côte d’Ivoire, but it tramples on the Constitution. These are things that are not tolerableSimone Gbagbo, former first lady of Côte d’Ivoireto France 24

Like most opponents of Alassane Ouattara, Simone Gbagbo calls for his withdrawal from the presidential race on October 31, at the end of his second term. Ivorian law provides for a maximum of two terms, but the Constitutional Council estimated that with the new Ivorian Constitution, which entered into force in 2016, President Ouattara’s term counter was reset to zero. What the opposition fiercely contests.

For Simone Gbagbo, the withdrawal of Alassane Ouattara’s candidacy must be accompanied by the release of all political, civilian and military prisoners. But also the return of the exiles who left the country by the thousands following the 2010-2011 post-election crisis. She is also the lawyer for her husband, former President Laurent Gbagbo, on parole in Brussels, after his acquittal by the International Criminal Court (ICC). Sentenced by the Ivorian justice to 20 years in prison, he was deprived of his civil rights and declared ineligible.

Laurent Gbagbo has the right to return to his country. We have to let him come back. This is his wish. Alassane Ouattara does not have to decide when or how he should return. Let him give her his passport. That’s allSimone Gbagbo, former first lady of Côte d’Ivoireto France 24

What if all the conditions for a credible election are not met, and if the authorities do not respond to requests for dialogue, “well, there will be no elections on October 31 in Ivory Coast”, assures Simone Gbagbo.