One year after the right-wing coup in Bolivia, the left-wing MAS is celebrating. According to initial forecasts, your candidate Luis Arce is ahead in the presidential election.

BOGOTÁ taz | The results of the Bolivian presidential election are not yet official: But interim president Jeanine Áñez has already congratulated Luis Arce, the candidate of the left-wing “Movement for Socialism” (MAS), and his deputy on Twitter. Projections see the former economics minister of ex-president Evo Morales as the winner by a clear margin.

Quick counts by the opinion polling company Ciesmori and the Tu Voto Cuenta initiative indicate that Luis Arce will become the new president of Bolivia without a runoff. The extrapolation of the company Ciesmori is based on Post-election surveys. The Ciesmori company interviewed voters in 269 of a total of 5,134 polling stations.

The initiative Tu Voto Cuenta (Your vote counts) has evaluated 4,711 of the 35,600 voting tables according to its own information. For this purpose, employees * photographed the election files in polling stations after counting the results. Behind the Tu Voto Cuenta initiative stuck several media, foundations and universities. It is considered serious.

Both projections come to approximately the same result: Accordingly, Luis Arce (MAS) is ahead with more than 52 percent. Carlos Mesa (Comunidad Ciudadana) only has around 31 percent. Since that is possibly enough for an absolute majority, in any case more than 10 percent distance to the runner-up, Arce would be president according to Bolivian electoral law without a runoff election. In the last poll a week before the election, things looked very different: Arce only got 42.2 percent, Mesa 33.1 percent.

The results became known shortly after midnight (local time). At the time were according to the official count only 3.95 percent of the election files were evaluated. Bolivians have never been so excited about torture as they were on Sunday. The supreme electoral tribunal had unanimously canceled the official quick count the day before, “in order not to create uncertainty”.

The reason given by the President of the Tribunal was that the new Direpre system I didn’t convince in test runs recently. The international election observation institutions also approved the decision. The new technology was supposed to replace the faulty one from 2019. The interruption of the rapid count had led to suspicion of electoral fraud in Bolivia.

For some Bolivians, this decision caused more skepticism than more trust. They wondered whether this was actually due to technical defects or tactics in order to avoid early protests. Leaders of the MAS party had announcedIf the slightest irregularity occurs, the people will regain power on the streets.

Official result still unclear

Another question on election Sunday was how long it would take to get the first official result. Salvador Romero, the president of the electoral tribunal, made no predictions at a press conference on Sunday. According to the current status, it should be around Monday evening (local time). Then there could also be initial results on the future composition of Parliament. The official final result should be available on October 25th.

Contrary to the fears of MAS supporters and opponents, election Sunday passed off peacefully.Although both sides had previously feared election fraud and accordingly mobilized to monitor the election, no particular incidents were known. Eight suitcases with voting papers stolen before the election were taken from the thieves.

The security measures due to the corona pandemic partially delayed the process. But the polling stations stayed open longer than planned so that all those waiting in the queues could cast their votes. In order to keep the crowds smaller, half of the Bolivians were only allowed to vote in the morning, the other half only in the afternoon. The elections took place with an increased presence of the army and police.