Shortly after the polls opened, President Nicolas Maduro cast his vote in the capital Caracas. © Fernando Vergara/AP

The economic and humanitarian situation in Venezuela is catastrophic, and discontent among the population is great. Over 21 million people are being called upon to elect a new president.

Caracas – In the crisis-ridden state of Venezuela, the election for a new head of state is underway. Just a few minutes after the polling stations opened at 6 a.m. local time (12 p.m. CEST), President Nicolás Maduro cast his vote in the capital Caracas. In addition to the authoritarian Maduro, who is seeking a third term in office, nine other candidates are running for the highest office in the state. In addition to Maduro, the former diplomat Edmundo González Urrutia from the opposition alliance Plataforma Unitaria Democrática is considered to have the best chances.

Former diplomat González Urrutia from the opposition alliance Plataforma Unitaria Democrática wants to beat Maduro in the presidential election. (Archive photo) © Ariana Cubillos/AP/dpa

According to several polls, Maduro could indeed be in danger of being voted out of office after eleven years in power. Observers, however, do not expect the election to be free and fair. Recently, numerous opposition members have been arrested and candidates critical of the government have not been allowed to stand in the election.

The EU is not represented by observers because Venezuela’s electoral authority had withdrawn an invitation due to existing personal sanctions against representatives of the National Electoral Council. Even the left-wing government of Brazil recently announced that it would not send election observers after taunts broke out between the presidents of both countries.

Four Latin American ex-presidents were prevented from arriving to observe the election on Friday, according to Panamanian authorities. The United Nations has sent some election experts, but their roles are limited because the body does not make public statements assessing the election process.

Only a few eligible voters abroad are allowed to vote

A total of around 21.6 million people are eligible to vote. This includes Venezuelans living abroad. However, of the 4.5 million eligible voters outside the country, only around 69,000 are registered and meet the requirements set by the government for voting abroad. The elections are won in the first round by a simple majority.

Venezuela has been in a serious political and economic crisis for years. The economy of the once prosperous country with rich oil reserves is suffering from mismanagement, corruption and sanctions. According to the UN, more than seven million people have left Venezuela in recent years because of poverty and violence. dpa