D.he second TV duel planned for next week between President Donald Trump and his challenger Joe Biden does not take place. This decision was announced on Friday evening by the independent commission responsible for organizing the presidential debates. Previously, there had been a dispute over the format of the second debate of the presidential candidates, which was actually planned for October 15, because of the corona infection of incumbent Trump.

Because of Trump’s corona infection, the commission responsible for the organization said on Thursday that the second debate should be held virtually in order to “protect the health and safety of everyone involved”. In principle, the planned format should be maintained so that citizens can ask the candidates questions. Trump and Biden, however, should be in different places according to the organizers’ plans and be connected virtually.

Postponement required

While ex-Vice President Biden was open to the virtual format, Trump rejected the plans. Instead, the president’s campaign team called for the debate to be postponed. The responsible commission has now decided to reject it.

The first presidential debate at the end of September was extremely chaotic because Trump kept interrupting his opponent loudly. Surveys and experts declared Biden the winner of the duel.

Just two days after the first television debate, Trump’s infection with the corona virus became known. The 74-year-old spent three days in the hospital but then returned to the White House and declared himself cured.

Warnings of President’s events

Trump has postponed his first election campaign event targeted for Saturday after his corona infection to Monday. Trump’s campaign team announced Friday that the president would perform in front of supporters at Orlando International Airport, Florida on Monday evening. The 74-year-old said on Thursday that he wanted to hold a rally in Florida on Saturday – less than ten days after his corona infection became known.

On Saturday, however, the president wants to hold an event at the White House for the first time after his infection. A government official

confirmed media reports on Friday that Trump will speak on the subject of “law and order” in a speech in front of his official residence.

Trump’s personal physician Sean Conley said Thursday that he expects the president to “safely return to public engagements” on Saturday. The Covid 19 therapy had hit “extremely well”, Trump’s values ​​were “stable”. However, experts have expressed doubts as to whether the president, who was treated with strong drugs, should return to everyday political life so quickly –

also because of a possible risk of infection for others.

The corona diagnosis had thrown Trump’s election campaign just a few weeks before the presidential election on November 3rd. Of the

In polls, Republicans is in some cases well behind his challenger Joe Biden from the opposition Democrats.