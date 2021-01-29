The next presidential election is in fifteen months, but the left can already start to be afraid. Just like the Republic on the move, for that matter. According to a Harris Interactive poll commissioned by consulting firm CommStrat and the liberal daily the opinion but never published, in the event of a second round Emmanuel Macron-Marine Le Pen, the outgoing president would win with a very short lead: 52%, against 48% for the candidate of the National Rally.

“We did a poll in June which gave Macron at 55% and Le Pen at 45%, recalls Frédéric Dabi, Deputy Director General of Ifop. There, our colleagues give 48%. This is considerable, we would approach historical power struggles like Sarkozy-Royal in 2007 or Mitterrand-Giscard in 1974 and 1981. “ The gap is so small that it corresponds to the margin of error generally accepted in this type of survey. “The polls use probabilistic methods. In a poll with candidate A at 51% and candidate B at 49%, in reality, it is just as likely that A is ahead of B as B is ahead of A ”, underlined the political scientist Daniel Gaxie in the columns of Humanity.

Uncertain photography

Contacted by AFP on the non-publication of this survey, the managing director of Harris Interactive, Jean-Daniel Lévy, explained that “The customer’s order was for the first round and we published everything about this order”. Regarding the second round, “I have not published this data, so I do not comment on it”, he added. The fact that the gap between Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron is within the margin of error, therefore making this photograph very uncertain (especially since it is a second round scenario), would however have played a role in the choice.

One in two left-wing voters say they do not see the point of going to vote in the second round in the event of a Macron-Le duel Pen.

This leaked survey is indeed the second part of a survey that was published on January 25, about the first round. She gave Marine Le Pen in the lead around 26-27% of the vote, followed by Emmanuel Macron with 23-24% of the vote. The RN hastened to relay these polls which are particularly favorable to it, accompanied on social networks by the hashtag #OnArrive.

New and worrying fact: one in two left-wing voters says they do not see the point of going to vote in the second round in the event of a Macron-Le Pen duel. The collapse of the mobilization against the far right also explains the reduction of the gap, and is confirmed over the course of the surveys. An effect of Macron’s anti-social and right-wing policy, which ended up permanently alienating itself from the electorates who in 2017 were able to vote in his favor?

Deadly scatter

These results testify to another trend, beyond the rooting of the RN in the political landscape: the traditional right and the left have not emerged from the decomposition triggered by the “big bang” of 2017. LR (represented either by Xavier Bertrand or by Valérie Pécresse) would stagnate around 14-16% in the different scenarios. As for the left, it’s even worse: rebellious Jean-Luc Mélenchon is the least badly off with 10-11%, followed by the EELV Yannick Jadot (7-10%), the socialist Anne Hidalgo (6- 7%) and Arnaud Montebourg (5-6%).

These scenarios assume that there will be at least three candidates on the left, whose cumulative scores peak at around 25%, and tend to confirm that a scattering of votes would be deadly. Let us note all the same that a single candidacy would not necessarily result in an addition of the votes of the left, certain electorates not being found there.

We must know how to keep a poll that comes out more than a year from the presidential election. He also raised criticisms: the relevance of a second round prognosis while the casting of the first is not fixed, the low representativeness of its sample – although the polling commission has not yet formulated any methodological remark – or even the imprecision around the respondents refusing to comment. “ If a significant number of these responses concern people on the left, this does not mean that in real conditions in May 2022, they will do so too ”, nuance for example Paul Cébille, analyst for Ifop.