Until the polls closed, all the polls predicted, for the second round of the presidential election, a classic duel between the young economist Andrés Arauz, supported by the former socialist president Rafael Correa, against the banker Guillermo Lasso, representing of an ultraliberal and conservative right, member of Opus Dei. Ecuador finally experienced a political earthquake on Sunday evening, with the narrow qualification of the environmental candidate Yaku Pérez, supported by a large part of the troops of the influential Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie), spearhead of the October 2019 uprising against the austerity pact concluded between the IMF and President Lenin Moreno.

Guillermo Lasso was already doing his calculations

With nearly 98% of the minutes compiled, Monday morning, Andrés Arauz took the lead, with 32.2% of the vote, followed by Yaku Pérez (19.8%), neck and neck with Guillermo Lasso ( 19.6%). Unexpectedly, the Social Democrat Xavier Hervas, candidate of the Democratic Left, achieved a clear breakthrough, with 16.02% of the vote. Funny electoral equation, which could well give rise to disputes and appeals as to shady bargaining: from Sunday evening, by swearing, from Guayaquil, the economic capital, to recognize the results only on the basis of 100% of ballots counted, Guillermo Lasso, candidate for the third time, was already doing his calculations: “I congratulate the 65% of Ecuadorian voters opposed to the return of the totalitarian and populist model which has failed wherever it has been applied, starting with Venezuela”, he launched, in a clear call to constitute, in the second round, a broad “anti-Corréist” front. He had already promised, on the eve of the election, to call for a vote for Yaku Pérez, “A precious person”, if it were to advance to the second round.

Yaku Pérez federates his camp and seduces a new electorate

Despite the conflicts and rivalries crossing the Conaie and despite the programmatic poverty of his campaign, the environmental candidate managed to unite his camp, while attracting a young, urban electorate, sensitive to environmental issues and the challenges posed by climate change, which is already having its disastrous effects in the Andes – melting tropical glaciers, drying up of high-altitude springs and lakes. With harsh words for the extractivist choices of the Correa era, which had highly conflicted relations with indigenous communities opposed to oil and mining projects, he promises, without going back on existing concessions, to freeze the border of mining. and oil.

“It is no coincidence that he achieves his best scores in the Ecuadorian sierra and in the Amazon, remarks Cecilia Velasquez, the coordinator of her party, Pachakutik. Our struggle, our political project, the progress of the indigenous movement consist in defending our big house, mother nature, the Pachamama. This is why we oppose mining and oil exploitation where it threatens to pollute the waters, the wetlands. The Constitution offers us a point of support: it provides for the consultation of the populations on any mining project. Contracts which do not meet strict conditions for environmental protection must be reviewed. “

The boss asked us to vote for Lasso and send him the photo of the ballot, otherwise he would be fired.Luis Quilumbaqin, 35

The political spectrum of a split country

In the popular districts of the south of Quito, Sunday, it is rather the social question which preoccupied the voters, in the chaotic queues formed near the polling stations. In Quitumbe, between a concrete interchange overflown, at low altitude, by a military helicopter and blue buses speeding at full speed without regard to the crowd overflowing on the concrete, Alexander Villa, 22, relieved to have extricated himself from this crowd, welcomed his vote for Xavier Hervas, sure of his determination to remedy the “Deficiencies in the education system”. Luis Quilumbaqin, 35, testified to the pressures endured at work: “The boss asked us to vote for Lasso and send him the photo of the ballot paper, under penalty of being fired. I checked mine in pencil, sent the photo, then erased this vote. Money people want to manipulate the ballot, taking advantage of the fear of unemployment. The rich are afraid of the return of the Corréistes, who forced them to pay their taxes. “

Arauz defends the same political project. But they will do everything to prevent him from winning, even if it means having the dead vote. Carmen, 26 years old

On the southern borders of the capital, in the courtyard of a school in Nueva Aurora with the entrances guarded by police and soldiers, Carmen, 26, stomped under a blazing sun at the entrance to her polling station, hoping “May these elections bring change”. “This government has done nothing for the people. We are out of pocket. Rafael Correa was concerned about us. He has done a lot for the poor, for their access to work, health and education. Arauz defends the same political project. But they will do everything to prevent him from winning, even if it means making the dead vote ”, She explained, her voice covered by a loudspeaker urging voters to stay away from each other.

What will a country like ours live on if we close the mines and oil fields? David Cando, elector of Lasso

At the other end of the city and the political spectrum, David Cando, an inhabitant of the old colonial town, elector of Lasso, fears the victory of Andrés Arauz, “A puppet of Correa, who divided the country, demolished its institutions, covered up corruption”. He judges Yaku Pérez’s environmental options “Too extremist” – “What will a country like ours live on if we close the mines and oil fields? “ -, but will not hesitate to rally to him in the second round, to block the road to the socialist candidate.

The progressive candidate and the legacy of correism

While the opinion studies foreshadowed, in the last week of the campaign, a possible victory in the first round, Arauz certainly suffered from the fierce attacks of his opponents, who accuse him, pell-mell, of having benefited from the funding. of a Colombian guerrilla, to have received the vaccine against Covid-19 in Buenos Aires – when he contracted the disease after his stay in Argentina -, to have had PCR tests for his campaign team .

Double-edged, the omnipresence of Rafael Correa in the countryside, since his exile in Belgium, has mobilized the popularity of the former president in the working classes, while sowing doubt on the autonomy and the promises of generational renewal. of the progressive candidate. On the eve of the poll, the release of Correa, very Catholic, on women wishing to have an abortion “By hedonism” because of their “Frenzied sexual activity” shocked the left-wing electorate – even if neither Arauz nor Pérez dared to come out publicly in favor of legalizing abortion, in the face of a very conservative opinion on the subject.

But, in the entourage of the candidate, we want to believe that the results of correism will guarantee, in a divided country, victory in the second round. “This left, today embodied by Andrés Arauz, led for ten years a country used to seeing governments waltz. It is synonymous with political stability, competence, progress, exposes the former head of diplomacy, Guillaume Long. We have reduced poverty and inequality like never before, we have doubled GDP in ten years. In this context of pandemic, terrible economic and social crisis, this experience is our major asset. “