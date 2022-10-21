It is criminal to put ignorance at the service of death. Florestan.

The political use that the government of the 4-T hit the pandemic, led Mexico to be the third country in the world in covid deaths and the fifth per million inhabitants.

This despite the fact that on April 27, 2020, President López Obrador decree that had already flattened it, when that night the infections barely reached 5,529 and the deaths to 1,434. Today the cases exceed 7 million and the deaths 500,000.

In his combat, the work of the health personnel, public and private, and they spoke, with all justice, of the heroes, who died by the thousands in their eagerness to save millions.

In this scenario of widespread death, the political use of tragedy and government failure, the president Lopez Obrador he clung to a character who will one day be held accountable, the Undersecretary of Health Hugo Lopez-Gatell, that gave an ideological use to the pandemic cataclysm.

In the disaster, it was raised, in all fairness that the health sector will be given extraordinarily the highest decoration that the Mexican State grants to a citizen: the Belisario Dominguez medal that the president wanted López-Gatell himself received, which the opposition in the Senate denied him.

Faced with this rejection, he became cold and after two years, on Thursday, in a lackluster session and with the absence of the President of the Republic, in less than forty minutes the Senate gave recognition to the health sector to a mayor of Chiapas!

And all because they did not give it to whoever López Obrador wanted it to be delivered to, López-Gatell, who did not attend either.

Thus the miseries in the stellar times of the 4-T.

PATCHWORK

1. OTHERS.- When the Secretary of Health was complained that he had allowed five million anticovid vaccines to expire, the answer is portrayed: No problem. It’s only 2.07 percent of the total they bought. And that is not the parameter, the reality is that five million Mexicans, and that is the fund that is worth them, were not vaccinated. They always dodge. Someday they won’t be able to;

2. SUBJECT.- Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval will appear in the Senate as soon as the constitutional reform that extends military participation in public security to 2028 is enacted. Then he will answer doubts, reproaches and accusations from the opposition that I don’t know if they will be as open as on Wednesday, when they knew they couldn’t answer, not even speak; Y

We recommend you read:

The tribulations of López bis

Did 5T start?

The PAS disapproves Accounts of Quirino Ordaz

What did El Chapo and Cienfuegos say?

The Sendai Framework



3. UNCOVER.– After an intense operation by Alfredo del Mazo, Alejandra del Moral’s PRI candidacy was formalized last night for the government of the state of Mexico for the June elections. She now has to deal with the alliance that she faces Delfina Gómez, in order to maintain that sanctuary of the PRI and send the great signal for the 2024 presidential elections.

See you tomorrow, but in private.

#presidential #disdain