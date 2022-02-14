President Jair Bolsonaro issued a decree that increases the total number of agricultural attachés in diplomatic representations abroad from 28 to 29. The decision is published in Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) this Monday (14th). “The measure does not represent the automatic creation of addenda or the appointment of attachés, which still depends on subsequent acts”, explains the General Secretariat of the Presidency in a note distributed to the press.

Under the legislation, agricultural attachés perform permanent advisory missions to the Brazilian government. These missions will last for four consecutive years, non-extendable, from the date of presentation of the agricultural attaché to the diplomatic representation to which he has been assigned.

Among other tasks, agricultural attachés must seek better conditions for accessing Brazilian agribusiness products in local or regional markets, prospect new opportunities for Brazilian agribusiness products, inform the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply about actual or potential problems that affect the trade in Brazilian agribusiness products, organize and participate in meetings or events on subjects of interest to Brazilian agribusiness.

