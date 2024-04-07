The debates They are a exercise of the political action that the parties have included, via their legislative representatives, in the electoral laws of Mexico and Sinaloa. The parties and their deputies and senators first modified the constitution, and then the electoral laws, so that this exercise was provided for in the law. Of course, each candidate may or may not go to the debates organized by the federal and local electoral bodies (INE and the 32 Public Local Electoral Bodies (OPLES) of the federal entities). In the case of this Sunday, the two candidates and the candidate presidential officials have confirmed their attendance.

In the years of the authoritarian regime this exercise was not contemplated in the law. And the cause of this lack was that the hegemonic party, the PRI, did not want to expose the presidential candidate decided by the acting president to be exhibited. Well, although the party in power ultimately had the ruling in favor of its candidate, authoritarianism protected the institutional façade of a democratic constitutional political system.

The transition to democracy came and there were constitutional reforms, new electoral laws were also enacted, which built a democratic regime. In which today, all of Mexico lives: with free elections and where the majority vote decides who wins each election. All, that of the presidency of the republic, those of governors and head of government of Mexico City, mayors and councilors, deputies and senators to the Congress of the Union and the local deputies of the local congresses of the federative entities.

First presidential debate

In this electoral process, where there will be elections for the presidency of the republic, this Sunday the first presidential debate will take place. The two presidential candidates, Claudia Sheinbaum from Morena, PT and PVEM, Xóchitl Gálvez from PAN, PRI and PRD, and candidate Jorge Álvarez Máynez from MC will participate this Sunday, April 7 in this democratic exercise organized by the National Electoral Institute (INE). ). The time will be at 7 pm, local time in Sinaloa (in Mexico City it will be at 8 pm). The INE has two more presidential debates scheduled: April 28 and May 19.

The two candidates and the candidate have confirmed their participation in this first debate. This is the first data to analyze. Participation will be of the total number of contenders, in that first event. This shows that of all the political forces and candidates for the Presidency of the Republic there is confidence in the Mexican electoral authority, the INE.

The average of the published surveys shows an advantage, between the two candidates who account for more than 90% of the electoral preferences, of 24 points in favor of Claudia Sheinbaum of Morena-PT-PVEM 59% (range 54-64), over the candidate

Given this scenario, it is most likely that tonight a citizen candidate Sheinbaum will be seen consolidating her advantage, and a Gálvez candidate seeking to affect that advantage.

Paragraphs: From local elections in Sinaloa

Last Friday, April 5, the registration and free substitution of candidates for local Councils through the relative majority system and electoral platform registration concluded in Sinaloa, before the Electoral Institute of the State of Sinaloa (IEES); records of the candidacies for the local deputy councils, lists of candidatures for Municipal Presidencies, Trustee or Attorney Trustee and Councilors through the Relative Majority system, and the registration and free replacement of lists of candidates for Councils and municipal lists of candidates for Councillors. , both by the principle of proportional representation. Now the IESS will session and validate these records. And, on April 15, the campaigns seeking the vote of all candidates will begin. The debates will also come later. It should be noted that it is the midterm election of Governor Rubén Rocha Moya's six-year term. To continue analyzing.

