According to ABC News, the candidates’ platforms were placed on a blue-lit structure.

There will also be no audience in the debate hall, and Trump and Harris’ podiums will be 6 feet (1.8 meters) apart.

The televised debate begins at 9 p.m. ET (1 a.m. GMT Wednesday) just eight weeks before the Nov. 5 election.

Harris vs Trump Debate Rules

– Mute the candidates’ microphones when they are not speaking.

– Candidates will not be allowed to communicate with their campaign staff during commercial breaks.

– Questions or topics will not be disclosed to candidates prior to the debate.

– Candidates are not allowed to take notes on stage in advance.

– Each candidate will have two minutes to answer each question.

– Closing statements will be limited to two minutes for each candidate, with no opening statements.

The debate lasts 90 minutes with commercial breaks and there is no audience in the theater.