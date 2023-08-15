Ecuadorians entered their last week of a convulsive and violent electoral campaign this Monday, before the elections next Sunday, in which a new president will be elected, a new National Assembly (Parliament) and two plebiscites on oil and mining will be voted on.

The week started then of the debate this Sunday organized by the National Electoral Council of the country, attended by seven of the eight candidates.

A new prison, limiting the entry of foreigners with criminal records and militarizing ports and airports were proposed by the candidates for the presidency of Ecuador.

The face to face between the seven candidates started after a minute of silence in memory of Fernando Villavicencio, shot dead on Wednesday by a group of Colombians on the eve of the first round of the presidential elections on August 20.

The candidate Daniel Noboa (right) attended with a bulletproof vest; while the indigenous lawyer Yaku Pérez (left) wore a black ribbon on his chest. The candidate Luisa González, related to former leftist president Rafael Correa (2007-2017), proposed a “new coastal penitentiary with security and remove it from the urban center of Guayaquil”, one of the most violent cities in the nation.

The candidate for the presidency Luisa González.

The large prison complex of Guayaquil (southwest) has been the scene of prison massacres, which since February 2021 have left more than 430 prisoners dead due to a war for power between criminal gangs.

At his side, former Vice President Otto Sonnenholzner (right) He proposed restricting the entry of foreigners “with a judicial past” to Ecuador.

The right-wing Jan Topic, who was a member of the French Legion, pointed out that the key to combating crime is to “equip and train” law enforcement and “integrate all intelligence sources to find out how the dirty money of drug traffickers and the corrupt.”

The candidate for the Presidency of Ecuador Yaku Pérez after the debate on Sunday.

Located between Colombia and Peru, the largest cocaine producers in the world,

Ecuador faces an increase in drug trafficking and violence from criminal gangs. In 2021, the nation seized a record 210 tons of drugs. The following year he seized 201 tons. In addition, Ecuador closed 2022 with a rate of 26 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants, almost double that of 2021.

To contain drug shipments, Xavier Hervas (center right) proposed “militarizing seaports and international airports,” which use the country as a bridge for drug shipments to the United States and Europe.

Pérez, in turn, pointed to recovering citizen security with a “firm hand” against crime through patrols by the public force and promoting the arrival of “teachers and doctors” to the populations most affected by violence.

Ecuador closed 2022 with a rate of 26 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants

The issue of fuel subsidies, center of violent protests by indigenous sectors in 2019 and 2022 that left a total of twenty dead and 1,600 injured, also returned to the stage during the debate.

González proposed to resume a petrochemical megaproject that should have financing from China and Venezuela and that failed in the Correa government. In that failed initiative, to which 1,500 million of the 13,000 million dollars were allocated, he contemplated a plant to process 300,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

Presidential candidates during the minute of silence for the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

“I fight the subsidy with the refinery that allows the sale of gasoline at a low price” by having the capacity to process fuel locally and avoiding the million-dollar import, González said.

Topic was inclined to maintain the subsidies, which require more than 3,000 million dollars a year, but target them for poverty and strategic sectors such as transportation through the use of technology.

In addition, he said that he will impose controls on the leakage of gas for domestic use to Peru, “where 365 million dollars a year are lost”, and on the sale of diesel in the Galapagos Islands, 1,000 km from the coast, where he said that a part goes to the “narcolanchas”.

What is Ecuador voting this Sunday?

The successor to Guillermo Lasso, who chose not to stand for re-election, will come out of the elections this Sunday. Up to now, seven candidates have opted for the presidential seat, and the response of the National Electoral Council is awaited to the decision of the “Construye” movement to appoint journalist Christian Zurita to replace Fernando Villavicencio, assassinated last Wednesday at the exit of a rally. , a fact that has stained these elections with blood.

Among the applicants there is only one woman: Luisa González, the candidate of the Citizen Revolution, the political movement led by former President Rafael Correa (2007-2017).

The leftist and environmentalist Yaku Pérez and the businessman Xavier Hervas repeat their candidacy. Also running for head of state are former Vice President Otto Sonnenholzner, businessman and security specialist Jan Topic, businessman and former assemblyman Daniel Noboa, and lawyer Bolívar Armijos.

In the event of none achieving more than 40 percent of the votes and a difference of at least ten pointsthere will be a second round on October 15 between the two most voted candidates.

The elections will take place this Sunday, August 20.

Ecuadorians will also renew the National Assembly, currently dissolved, with another 137 new assembly members where, in principle, there will be no representatives of the ruling party, since the CREO movement decided not to participate in this electoral process.

August 20 will also be the day that the Yasunidos environmental group, the promoter of the national consultation to stop the extraction of oil from Block 43-ITT, one of the main oil fields, had been waiting for ten years.

Ecuador.

Additionally, the more than two million voters of Quito will decide if any form of mining is prohibited in the Chocó Andino, a biosphere reserve that occupies 287,000 hectares of the province of Pichincha, part of which is within the metropolitan area of ​​the Ecuadorian capital.

