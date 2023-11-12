Argentina has reached the last week of the electoral campaign after five months immersed in elections. Argentines will vote on November 19 in a second round that will define who will be the next president: the Peronist Sergio Massa or the far-right Javier Milei. Both candidates will meet this Sunday in a face-to-face debate in which they will discuss the economy, international relations, security, education, health, work and security.

It will be the last meeting between the candidates after a long campaign. Argentines voted in open primaries in August, in a first round in October and they will do so this Sunday for the last time. The panorama is open between two candidates who obtained practically a third of the votes each and who now need to convince the rest of the voters. On the one hand, Milei, the anarcho-capitalist and conservative economist who ousted the traditional right and captivated millions of voters disenchanted with politics. On the other, Massa, the Minister of Economy of a Peronist Government with 140% year-on-year inflation who hopes to convince the electorate that his Government will be different from the current one.