As part of the 2024 electoral process, the National Electoral Institute has already established the guidelines for what will be the first debate of candidates for the presidency of Mexicowhich will take place next Sunday, April 7.

At the meeting, Claudia Sheinbaumpresidential candidate of the “Let's continue making history” coalition; Jorge Álvarez Máynez, presidential candidate of the Citizen Movement; and Xóchitl Gálvez Ruíz, presidential candidate of the “Strength and Heart for Mexico” coalition, will discuss different topics of interest to all Mexicans.

The three candidates to occupy the seat that Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) has today are already preparing to convince the Mexican people to obtain their vote, and in Debate we share the details of what will be the first presidential debate in the 2024 elections .

Order of answers

During the Public Session of the Board of Representatives of the Presidential Debates, the order of participation of candidatestheir entry and exit from the set, as well as their location in the forum where the democratic exercise will take place.

The order of participation will be like this:

1: Claudia Sheinbaumpresidential candidate of the “Let's continue making history” coalition

2: Jorge Álvarez Máynezpresidential candidate of the Citizen Movement

3: Xóchitl Gálvez Ruízpresidential candidate of the “Strength and Heart for Mexico” coalition

In the same electoral session, it was defined who of the two moderators will be the first to lead the shifts, according to the list. In that sense, Manuel López San Martín will be the first to lead the debate, to give way to his colleague Denise Maerker with the next session.

Questions

Regarding the questions that the candidates for the Presidency of Mexico will have to answer, the General Council of the INE approved the process to compile and select the questions that will be addressed to the candidates. In addition, for the first time, citizens over 13 years of age will be able to participate.

However, the INE detailed that the Questions should adhere to the following topics: Education, Health, Fight against corruption, Transparency, Non-discrimination, Vulnerable groups and Violence against women.

So far, it has been reported that the INE received 24 thousand questions asked by citizensof which the Iteso laboratory will select only 108. It is worth remembering that prior to the presidential debate, a general rehearsal will be held on Saturday, April 6.