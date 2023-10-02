The five candidates to replace Alberto Fernández participate this Sunday in the first presidential debate. The Minister of Economy and candidate of the ruling Peronism, Sergio Massa, knows that he is an easy target due to a management with bad numbers: inflation has skyrocketed to 124.4% year-on-year, poverty has exceeded 40% and growth has slowed. has stopped. Both the ultra economist Javier Milei, candidate of La Libertad Avanza (LLA), and the conservative Patricia Bullrich, of Together for Change (JxC), who raises the flag of ending Kirchnerism, seek to overthrow him.

The panel is completed by the dissident Peronist Juan Schiaretti, outgoing governor of the central province of Córdoba, and the deputy and candidate for the Left and Workers Front, Myriam Bregman. The polls anticipate a victory for Milei in the first round on October 22, but without the necessary advantage to not need a tiebreaker, scheduled for November 19. Second place is fought by Sergio Massa and Patricia Bullrich.