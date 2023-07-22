The Presidential Court announced that His Highness Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler of Abu Dhabi, is going through a health problem.
In a statement issued today, the Court said: “His Highness Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler of Abu Dhabi, is going through a health ailment. We ask God Almighty to grant him a speedy recovery.”
Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news
#Presidential #Court #Saeed #bin #Zayed #health #problem
Leave a Reply