Presidential candidates spoke about the Letter in Defense of Democracy, a document created at the USP Law School that unites PT, toucans, jurists, former STF ministers, economists, businessmen and other representatives of civil society for the maintenance of the democratic state of right. The only member of the presidential race to criticize the manifesto was President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), whose repeated actions questioning the electronic voting system without evidence ended up motivating the writing of the text.

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said on Wednesday, 27th, that he was “happy” with the initiative, but ruled out the possibility of a coup against democracy after the elections. According to him, the Armed Forces would not embark on an eventual attack against the results of the polls.

The lack of support from civil society, opined the PT, is another factor that prevents Bolsonaro from acting against the Democratic State. “I am convinced that all Brazilians need to fight hard for us to maintain the consolidation of the democratic process in this country”, he said, in an interview with UOL.

Bolsonaro, in turn, criticized the manifesto and said it was “a political note in an election year”. In a post on Twitter, the president described himself as a democrat, despite constantly acting to discredit the electoral process in the country, and mocked the document. “I hereby declare that I am in favor of democracy. Signed: Jair Messias Bolsonaro,” he wrote. He also said that the document aims to defend Lula’s candidacy.

It was the actions of the Chief Executive that motivated the writing of the letter. On July 18, in his most forceful stance against the electoral process to date, the president summoned foreign ambassadors to discredit the electronic voting system less than 100 days before the elections.

Candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT) spoke out in favor of the letter on Wednesday, the 27th. “I have been involved in all initiatives in defense of democracy since I entered the political struggle. For me, democracy is like the air I breathe,” he said in an interview with Globonews. He also said that he “already had the document signed”, but his name is not yet on the list of adhesions.

Candidate Simone Tebet (MDB) signed the document with “joy and conviction”. “It is essential that civil society declare its appreciation and permanent belief in democracy and respect for the Federal Constitution,” she posted on Twitter.

André Janones (Avante) said he was in favor of the manifesto for “not tolerating authoritarian postures”. He also opined that part of the signatories of the manifesto contributed to a supposed “proto-fascist escalation” in the country, without giving further details. “I am always a Democrat. We cannot tolerate authoritarian postures that jeopardize the young Brazilian democracy. Despite the signature of some forces that contributed to the proto-fascist escalation in Brazil, it is time for all progressive forces to sign this manifesto so that Brazil returns to the tracks of normality,” he said.