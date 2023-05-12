Muharrenm Ince, one of the four candidates in the presidential elections, announced the withdrawal of his candidacy. Accusations and blackmail surround Ince’s decision. The electoral movement can reconfigure the panorama for the votes next Sunday.

This Thursday the campaign for the presidential seat in Turkey took an unexpected turn. Muharrem Ince, one of the four candidates, unexpectedly withdrew from the race for the leadership of the country, a fact that could reconfigure the electoral landscape a few days before the voting.

Ince’s departure from the competition may, in part, benefit the candidate Kemal Kilicdarogluwho leads a coalition against the current president and strong man of Turkey in the last 20 years, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

This was not the first electoral battle in which Muharrem Ince participated. In 2018 he faced Erdogan at the hands of the CHP social democratic party, the same one that champions the main contender for the Turkish president.

According to experts quoted by the AP news agency, “Ince had the support of disgruntled Erdogan voters such as those of Kiliçdaroglu”, however, “although polls indicate that the majority of Ince voters are likely to favor Kilicdaroglu, it is not clear if there will be enough voters to give him a first-round outright victory against Erdogan,” the analysis concluded. .

This is not a secret to Kemal Kilicdaroglu, so, looking for a final blow next Sunday, he called on Ince to join his campaign. “Let’s leave behind old resentments, old grievances,” said the opposition leader on his Twitter account.

For his part, the Turkish head of state, Recep Tayipp Erdogan, also reacted to Muharrem’s announcement. “It is impossible to understand why he withdrew. Honestly, he was sad,” Erdogan told a crowded street rally. “I wish this race had continued like this until the end. But i do not know what happened. Now we continue with the others, what matters is the decision of my people”, he concluded.

Accusations and alleged blackmail

Last Tuesday, an individual with alleged mafia connections said he had in his hands an incriminating video of sexual content in which Muharem Ince hypothetically appears. The citizen stated that he was going to make it known as revenge to Tayyip Erdogan for not receiving help from him with his legal problems.

This, apparently, put an end to his campaign. However, this hypothesis was personally denied by Muharrem, who denied at a press conference that this material existed.

In this sense, Kemal Kiliçdaroglu saw further and accused Russia of being behind this framework. “Dear Russian friends”, he pointed out on Twitter, “you are behind the Deep Fake montages, conspiracies, content and recordings that were exposed yesterday in this country. If you want our friendship to continue after May 15, keep your hands off the Turkish state. We continue to stand for cooperation and friendship,” she concluded.

Sevgili Rus Dostlarımız,

Dün bu ülkede ortaya saçılan montajlar, kumpaslar, Deep Fake içerikler, kasetlerin arkasında siz varsınız. Eğer 15 Mayıs sonrası dostluğumuzun devamını istiyorsanız, elinizi Türk’ün devletinden çekin. Biz hala işbirlikten ve dostluktan yanayız. — Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu (@kilicdarogluk) May 11, 2023



Another of the accusations against Ince is the unproven link with Erdogan to weaken the votes for the opposition candidate. According to the former candidate, he withdrew for the good of the nation.

“I tell it to those who say that I have collected money from the palace so as not to retire,” he argued before the media. “I am not afraid of these conspiracies, these false receipts, these setups. I have resisted 45 days. I withdraw from the candidacy, I do it for my country”, he stressed.

Despite this, Muharrem Ince’s party will continue in the race for Parliament, which will be held on the same day that the Turks elect or ratify the president. In addition to clamoring for the citizens’ vote, he was apparently confident of an opposition victory with Kiliçdaroglu. in front.

With a lapidary phrase, Ince predicted the final result: “they will have no excuses if they lose the elections.”

What do the polls say?

A survey carried out by the Konda company and cited by the Reuters news agency, placed Kiliçdaroglu ahead of Erdogan with 49.3 percent. Recep Tayipp is assigned a no less important 43.7 percent.

The questionnaire was carried out in the first days of May, so, with the announcement of Ince’s withdrawal, “the possibility of Kemal Kilicdaroglu winning has increased”, according to Bekir Agirdir, manager of the pollster in statements to T24. It would not be a surprise if the opposition force “got 51 percent,” she said.

Konda’s results coincide with a good part of other polls. The adverse points to Erdogan are reflected in the economic crisis that the nation is experiencing, which is experiencing constantly expanding inflation, the high cost of living as one of its consequences, and the earthquake that shook the local scene, causing the death of more than 50 thousands of people and the destruction of thousands of homes, leaving millions of people homeless.

With Reuters, AP and EFE