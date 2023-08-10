Home page politics

Fernando Villavicencio speaks during a campaign rally minutes before he is shot dead there. © -/API via AP/dpa

The election campaign in Ecuador is shaken by violence: fatal shots were fired at the candidate Villavicencio.

QUITO – In Ecuador, presidential candidate and journalist Fernando Villavicencio was shot dead after a campaign rally in Quito on Wednesday evening. Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso confirmed Villavicencio’s death on the online service X, formerly known as Twitter, and announced that “this crime will not go unpunished”.

Local media also reported that Villavicencio was shot after the rally in a stadium in northern Quito, citing Interior Minister Juan Zapata. The newspaper “El Universo” wrote that Villavicencio was killed “with three shots in the head”.

The 59-year-old centrist and former MP was one of eight candidates running in the snap presidential election scheduled for August 20. Lasso said he called his top security officials for an emergency meeting following the “event that shocked the country.” “Organized crime has gone too far,” declared Lasso.

In recent polls, Villavicencio came second with around 13 percent of the vote, behind lawyer Luisa González, who is close to former left-leaning President Rafael Correa. Earlier this month, Villavicencio said he and his team had received threats.

After impeachment proceedings were initiated against incumbent President Lasso in May, he dissolved parliament and called new elections. (AFP/frs)